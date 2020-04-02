Study links overtime to masked hypertension

Overall, the study found a 70% higher risk of masked hypertension among workers who put in 49 or more hours per week as compared to those with a workweek of 35 hours or fewer. They also found that the overtime group had a 66% higher risk of sustained high blood pressure. These are blood pressure readings that remain high and can be measured in a clinical setting. As little as one to nine hours of overtime was linked to a significant increase in risk of both types of hypertension. The results held true for both women and men.

Analysis of previous research, which also finds a connection between a long workweek and developing high blood pressure, suggests stress and loss of sleep as potential causes. But because the number-crunching in the Canadian study takes those factors into consideration, the authors suspect some other mechanism is at work. Considering that the study looked at white-collar workers, who spend the lion’s share of their time behind a desk, recent revelations about the adverse health effects of prolonged sitting may hold a clue. These include weight gain, increased risk of developing metabolic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, and, yes, hypertension. It will be interesting to see if these parallel avenues of research converge.