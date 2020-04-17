Students done for school year; Iowa hits new high of 191 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

DES MOINES -- With multiple confirmed outbreaks at both food processing plants and long-term care facilities across the state, Iowa recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus Friday and four deaths, including one each in Black Hawk and Tama counties.
Gov. Kim Reynolds noted Friday that schools are ordered closed through the remainder of the school year. She will also waive the late August start date. More information on that was forthcoming.
"We just don't have the data I think we need to start the conversation of opening back up," she said. "We just are not going to be where we need to be by May 1."
The Black Hawk County death, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80, was already announced Thursday by county officials, who noted they will begin releasing information ahead of the Iowa Department of Public Health because of a delay in the state's reporting.
Black Hawk County officials said yesterday the county has 150 cases of coronavirus, but will likely see more as testing has opened up to any Tyson Fresh Meats employee with symptoms at all area hospitals.
Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Tyson plant in Waterloo at her Friday morning address, saying the State Hygenic Lab has received around 200 tests already and will process them over the weekend.
"I was able to speak with the Tyson plant in Waterloo about the steps they're taking," Reynolds said, noting the precautionary measures the company has also told The Courier it is taking, including relaxing absenteeism policies, taking temperatures at the door and providing masks. "As we've said, environments where people are in close contact ... are at risk for spreading COVID-19."
The Tama County death was an elderly Iowan over the age of 81. Tama County now has five deaths and 121 cases, and is dealing with both a long-term care outbreak in Toledo and an outbreak at Iowa Premium plant in Tama.
Bremer County, also experiencing a long-term care outbreak, added 13 cases Friday for a total of 23. Fayette and Grundy counties each added one case.
The state now has 2,332 coronavirus cases in 82 of its 99 counties. More than 1,000 Iowans have recovered from the virus so far.
Reynolds said 13% of all cases are related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, and account for a staggering 45% of all deaths.
