Students done for school year; Iowa hits new high of 191 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

DES MOINES -- With multiple confirmed outbreaks at both food processing plants and long-term care facilities across the state, Iowa recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus Friday and four deaths, including one each in Black Hawk and Tama counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds noted Friday that schools are ordered closed through the remainder of the school year. She will also waive the late August start date. More information on that was forthcoming.

"We just don't have the data I think we need to start the conversation of opening back up," she said. "We just are not going to be where we need to be by May 1."

The Black Hawk County death, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80, was already announced Thursday by county officials, who noted they will begin releasing information ahead of the Iowa Department of Public Health because of a delay in the state's reporting.

Black Hawk County officials said yesterday the county has 150 cases of coronavirus, but will likely see more as testing has opened up to any Tyson Fresh Meats employee with symptoms at all area hospitals.

Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Tyson plant in Waterloo at her Friday morning address, saying the State Hygenic Lab has received around 200 tests already and will process them over the weekend.