CEDAR FALLS — More trees will line Lone Tree Road thanks to Cedar Valley volunteers and students.
The North Cedar Neighborhood Association planted 50 crabapple trees Tuesday morning with 72 fifth- and sixth-grade students from North Cedar Elementary School and about 37 volunteers from around the Cedar Valley.
“Studies have proven planting trees is good for the people, and the environment,” said Jim Newcomb, North Cedar Natural Resource Project chairman and member of Trees Forever. “This is going to be a welcoming entrance to the city.”
The neighborhood association worked with the support of Black Hawk Green Scene, Cedar Falls Lions, Cedar Falls Eagles Club and the city of Cedar Falls. This is the second phase of the Lone Tree Road Planting Project started in September 2018 with the planting of 100 trees.
The students and volunteers planted, watered, caged and staked the trees.
The crabapple trees are “urban or street trees because we don’t want a canopy tree like we did across the street,” Newcomb said.
The reason Newcomb avoided canopy trees is because of the power lines on the south side of the street.
In the morning 40 sixth-grade students of North Cedar Elementary School planted 25 trees, and in the afternoon 32 fifth-grade students finished planting the other 25 trees.
“It’s all about volunteerism,” Newcomb said. “It’s really an education process for the kids.”
The students planted and learned how to maintain three types of crabapple trees, purple prince, prairiefire and golden rain drop.
The crabapple trees will create a colorful backdrop as the trees bloom on Lone Tree Road, Newcomb said. The crabapples that fall from the trees aren’t expected to be a nuisance.
“The city picked the species,” Newcomb said. “They really won’t fruit heavily for at least three years.”
The crabapple trees only have a 15-foot canopy that most likely won’t reach the bike trail.
Mark Miller, Cedar Falls Ward 1 City Council member, was excited about the new addition.
“It gives a sense of place, and it changes what it feels like to drive down Lone Tree Road,” Miller said.
Savannah Iehl, 11, one of the sixth-grade students planting trees, thinks planting trees is important for the environment and enjoyed getting out of her classroom.
“It’s better to be outside,” Iehl said.
In about four to five years Newcomb expects the trees to grow large enough to frame the road.
“It takes a while,” Newcomb said.
“You know the best time to plant a tree?” Newcomb asked. “20 years ago.”
