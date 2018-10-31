CEDAR FALLS — Wayne Brady may not come, but the invitation was out there.
University of Northern Iowa senior playwright Laney Kraus-Taddeo invited the “Let’s Make a Deal” game show host to the premiere of her play, “Pat.” The show opens Thursday in the Interpreters Theatre.
“There was an email in his inbox from me,” says Kraus-Taddeo.
The UNI student was in the “Let’s Make A Deal” audience this summer and managed to speak with Brady during filming breaks. “So he knows about it, and I’ve reached out to his assistants at his talent agency, too.”
Unfortunately, Brady has sent his regrets, but Kraus-Taddeo is unfazed.
Kraus-Taddeo’s one-act play, which she also directs, is about Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and fan of daytime TV, who convinces her mom to embark on an unusual adventure. She wants to track down their favorite contestant from the 1980s TV game show, “Card Sharks.” The quest takes daughter and mother from Iowa across the western U.S., and includes scoring tickets to “Let’s Make A Deal.”
“They’ve made up this fantasy life for the contestant they love, and it’s interesting to learn what this person may be really like,” Kraus-Taddeo says. “There’s lots of ’80s clothes and hair, which is fun.”
There are eight cast members who have been in rehearsal since September. The play itself has undergone several rewrites. Her style, she says, is for fast-paced dialogue and a quick wit.
Kraus-Taddeo conceived and wrote the play in playwriting class with Cynthia Goatley. “She helped me with writing, and we did a workshop with it in December. I applied to Interpreters Theatre in April, and I’m so humbled to have been selected. The plays are mostly by graduate students, so I feel like this is a testament to me and my work,” she says.
“I’m just 21, so having Interpreters Theatre put my show up on stage is such an incredible experience. Writing is something I enjoy doing, and it’s been so exciting to see it come together. I’ve finally given the words away and the actors and crew are running with it,” the playwright enthuses.
At the same time, Kraus-Taddeo is a digital media major whose passion is for filmmaking. One of her films was a semi-finalist in the Los Angeles Cine-Fest as well as featured in a short film showcase in Des Moines, sponsored by the Iowa Script Writers Alliance.
“I think I could easily adapt ‘Pat’ from the stage to film. It would make a fun road trip movie,” she adds.
