WATERLOO -- All are invited to the NAMTA (Northeast Area Music Teachers Association) Auditions Honors Recital and business meeting on Saturday at Music Hill Studios, 1509 Rainbow Drive, Waterloo.

A short business meeting will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the program at 9:30 a.m. This month’s program is a recital featuring local piano students who were winners or alternates at our district auditions, held at Wartburg College in January.