WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank kicked off its annual Student Food Drive Monday.

Students from eight local schools will host events and fundraisers in an effort to collect food and funds for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The Student Food Drive serves as a friendly competition which will benefit those who are hungry in Northeast Iowa as well as the students and schools involved.

On the final day of the drive, students will deliver the food to the food bank to be weighed individually by school. On the afternoon of Nov. 8, the winning schools will be recognized for their efforts, and the total number of meals collected will be announced.

Participating schools for the 2019 Student Food Drive include Cedar Falls High School, Hudson High School, Waterloo East High School, Waterloo West High School, Valley Lutheran High School, Union High School, Don Bosco High School and Waterloo Christian School.

Major sponsors of the event are Walmart, Green State Bank, Bergen KDV, John Deere, US Bank, Tyson, Penske, Conagra, Lincoln Savings Bank, and Farmer’s State Bank.

