Student ensembles set weekend performances at Wartburg

WAVERLY — Three student music ensembles will give free performances this weekend at Wartburg College.

The Wartburg College Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will perform a cantata at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Wartburg Chapel. The program includes “Drop, Drop, Slow Tears” by Orlando Gibbons and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi.

The Castle Singers perform quality choral literature with flexibility, stamina and dramatic flair under the direction of Nikki Toliver, associate professor of music and associate director of choral activities. Kammerstreicher is Wartburg’s auditioned string chamber orchestra and is directed by Rebecca Nederhiser, visiting assistant professor of music.

The Wind Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in Neumann Auditorium. The band will play selections from its 2022 American Heartland Tour program, which includes marches by John Philip Sousa, classics by Aaron Copland and “America, the Beautiful.”

Craig Hancock, director of bands and professor of music, directs the Wind Ensemble, which is made up of the finest wind and percussion players at the college.

The Wartburg Choir will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Wartburg Chapel. The choir will sing selections from its 2022 National Tour program, which includes religious works like “Go Where I Send Thee,” “Precious Lord” and “Give Me Jesus.”

The internationally acclaimed Wartburg Choir performs sacred music from all historical periods and styles and often features premiere works of contemporary composers. The group is directed by Lee Nelson, the Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting and director of choral activities.

Additionally, the Wartburg Community Symphony will give a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in Neumann Auditorium. Attendees are encouraged to sing along to familiar folk songs from Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” and dance to Dvorak’s Symphony no. 8 in G Major. The winners of the concerto and composition competitions also will debut their works.

Tickets for the symphony are $17 for adults and free for minors and Wartburg students; seating is general admission.

