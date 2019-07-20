WAVERLY -- A sudden storm with strong winds deflated several activities Saturday afternoon during an annual community festival, leaving a few with minor injuries.
But organizers of Waverly Heritage Days quickly regrouped and got the event back on track.
Suspected straight-line winds blew through the Waverly fairgrounds around noon or 12:15 p.m. and injured five people, according to organizing committee member Teresa Arenholz. "I'm happy to report the injuries weren't too severe," she said.
"We lost our large beer tent," she added, which the five injured people were under. In addition, "we lost a lot of vendor awnings. We're going to make the best of it."
Fortunately, noted Arenholz, the 10 a.m. parade had wrapped up by that time and festivities were transitioning to the fairgrounds. They weren't yet in full swing, though, so "we didn't have a lot of people on the ground."
People jumped in to help along with the Waverly police and Waverly Health Center personnel.
"(I'm) very proud of the community spirit," she said.
The inflatables in the children's area were removed as a precaution. Other events were to continue as planned.
"Our main stage did not sustain much damage," said Arenholz. "All our scheduled bands will take the stage at 6 and 9." The free entertainment starts with Brad Morgan and continues with Pork Tornadoes. Fireworks are planned for 10 p.m.
"We encourage people to come down and enjoy the nice cool weather that blew in," she said. "Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening."
The festival started Friday and continues through Sunday. More information can be found online at waverlyheritagedays.com.
