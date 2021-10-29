Striking UAW Local 838 workers get hefty delivery from Quaker Oats, General Mills union members

WATERLOO – A call to action was put out to RWDSU Local 110 members in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty, and they delivered Friday morning to the John Deere workers on strike in Waterloo.

In less than 15 minutes, some 30 members, comprised of workers at Quaker Oats and General Mills in Cedar Rapids, and Cole’s Quality Foods in North Liberty, unloaded about 9,000 pounds of food, supplies and other necessities from their trucks and trailers at the UAW 838 Hall on Washington Street.

The haul included donated goods, such as diapers, hand warmers, toiletries, frozen meat, canned goods, perishables, cups, tooth paste, winter hats, coffee, and other food, as well as cases of cereal and snacks made by the members from General Mills and Quaker.

“When it comes to solidarity and it comes to situations like this, where companies are trying to take things away from their employees -- the people that actually do the work and make these companies profitable -- this is what happens,” said Bob Dixon, 1st vice president of RWDSU Local 110. “People have to strike and they have to defend themselves, and we’re proud of these guys for what they’re doing.”

Local John Deere workers have been on strike since Oct. 14, and they and other labor advocates continue to say they deserve a fair contract as the tractor giant marks its most profitable year to date.

“I think we have a strong labor movement in Iowa, demonstrated by the support that we give each other. We have to stick together through thick and thin, no matter what’s going on. An injury to one is an injury to all of us,” said Shane Forbes, president of RWDSU Local 110. “It’s an honor to be here with these guys to stand and fight with them."

Forbes expressed disappointment with corporate greed, especially during the pandemic, and related the times to his involvement in a strike in the 1990s.

“It’s a tough decision to make for your family, but you got to understand the pros and the cons of it, and what’s at risk if you let the company take and take and take.”

Forbes added he'd like to encourage other laborers at large corporations to unionize.

RWDSU Local 110 leadership said they may come up with more donations at a later date and could find themselves making another delivery to the striking John Deere workers in Waterloo or Dubuque.

Two UAW 838 members, who asked that their names not be published, said they appreciate the donations from RWDSU Local 110, as well as all the people who have donated their time and goods in support of the "labor movement."

“We’ll be here for other union workers, if they ever find themselves in the same situation,” one of them said.

