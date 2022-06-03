Strike up the band: Municipal bands ready for summer concert season

Twilight falls after sunset’s crescendo. Concertgoers settle into lawn chairs or lounge on picnic blankets and listen to a rousing march, Broadway show tune, or sentimental standard performed by a community band.

Welcome to summer, Cedar Valley style.

For music lovers who relish the romance and nostalgia of an outdoor concert series, the Cedar Valley boasts three municipal bands that deliver all the ingredients for a perfect summer evening. The Cedar Falls Municipal Band opens its season on Tuesday at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls while the Waterloo Municipal Band takes the stage at Waterloo’s RiverLoop Amphitheater on Thursday. The Greater Waverly Municipal Band has already started its concert series at the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Waverly’s Kohlmann Park.

Concerts are free.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dennis Downs will “Strike Up the Band” as the Cedar Falls Municipal Band begins its “Good Times” concerts in the Overman Park bandshell. Gaylord Stauffer of Cedar Falls will perform on harp.

The band is Iowa’s oldest concert band, established in 1891. “But our history dates back to 1857 when it was popular to have brass or drum and fife bands,” said Downs, noting that the park’s namesake John C. Overman directed the original Cedar Falls Brass Band.

Downs has conducted the band for 42 years and never tires of the challenge that comes with building each season. “After the last few years we’ve had, this season is all about taking a deep breath, getting outdoors and relaxing with friends and family and listening to great music from the band.”

In June and July, the band performs at 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday. The August Ensemble concert series follows at 7 p.m. Tuesdays throughout the month. In addition, the band performs at 4 p.m. June 26 during the Sturgis Falls Celebration and at a Labor Day Encore Concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 5, both in Overman Park.

“Down by the Riverside” is theme for the Waterloo Municipal Band’s summer series each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. through July. The band was founded in 1929, conceived by a local musician serving in the U.S. Navy during World War I. Through the years, it was known as the Waterloo American Legion Band and the Waterloo Community Concert Band.

Concerts are at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, with the Cedar River as a backdrop. Rain location is the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Schoitz Room.

“Sunset over the river, downtown in the distance, it’s just a great atmosphere. We are so fortunate to have a venue like that, to be part of the whole downtown area,” said Scott Muntefering, who shares conducting duties with Danny Galyen.

An associate professor of music education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Muntefering has played trumpet with the band for 13 years. He still joins the brass section when Galyen is at the podium.

On June 30, Muntefering will conduct a patriotic concert featuring a composition by Cedar Valley composer Denzel Washington. He will lead concerts on July 7, 14 and 21, as well.

Galyen, director of bands at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, will have the baton for Thursday’s season opener. The program will include a tribute to the late Douglas “Doug” Shaffer of Janesville, a former band percussionist. Matthew Andreini, UNI percussion instructor, will perform. Galyen will conduct June 16 and 23 and the July 28 finale, as well.

The band also has revived its popular children’s march.

The Waverly Municipal Band presents its weekly “Concerts in Kohlmann” each Thursday through July 21, conducted by Craig A. Hancock, director of bands at Wartburg College. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park’s Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater.

Free popcorn and lemonade will be available. Rain location is the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.

Hancock pointed to the recent “COVID desert” as one reason audiences are flocking to live music and entertainment. “We’re all still celebrating any time we can come together. Community bands in the Midwest are alive and thriving because we’re coming out of such times.”

Musicians of all ages, including several middle school players, are drawn by the opportunity to “make music at the highest level that they can. Many musicians credit their musical success to being invited in when they were younger. Now they’re paying it forward. That means so much to me. It’s not a ‘right now’ band, but a past, present and future band,” Hancock explained.

The band will participate in the Shell Rock Fourth of July parade July 2 and the Waverly Heritage Days parade on July 16. At 1 p.m. July 9, the band will play at the day-long, invitational All-Iowa Community Band Festival in Boone.

