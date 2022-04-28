WATERLOO -- Westfield Avenue will be closed from Duryea Street to the drive at 829 Westfield Ave. from approximately 7 a.m. to noon Friday to allow the Public Works Department to conduct a flood training exercise.
Stretch of Westfield Avenue closed briefly on Friday
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO – Police arrested three people and seized several guns while searching a Waterloo home Monday afternoon.
City Council engaged in some back-and-forth Monday before voting 6-1 to allow for grass and weeds to exceed eight inches in height throughout May in support of bee pollination.
WATERLOO — Relatives of Lakisha Owens questioned her husband Monday as he was sentenced to prison for strangling her and burning her body behi…
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened two people with a knife Sunday.
The 2022 Best High Schools place Cedar Falls, Denver and Hudson in the state's top 10% and in the top quarter across the country.
Prosecutors filed for habitual offender sentencing enhancements, meaning he could be subject to harsher penalties if found guilty of lesser charges
GiANT by TOBROCO relocated its North American headquarters from Des Moines to Cedar Falls right before the pandemic. More than two years later, it’s bringing along its inaugural dealer’s conference.
WATERLOO —- A Waterloo man who was wanted as part of an alleged straw-man gun sale scheme was found with cash and marijuana when he was detain…
WATERLOO – A Waterloo home was hit by gunfire during a Sunday night shooting.
WATERLOO – If approved, a new contract would make Waterloo’s Joel Fitzgerald Sr. Iowa’s second-best paid chief of police.