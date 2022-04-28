 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Stretch of Westfield Avenue closed briefly on Friday

Road work clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Westfield Avenue will be closed from Duryea Street to the drive at 829 Westfield Ave. from approximately 7 a.m. to noon Friday to allow the Public Works Department to conduct a flood training exercise.

Tags

