Street sweeping set for next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Street sweepers will be sweeping in the following areas throughout the week, weather permitting:

-- Area bounded by West Ridgeway Avenue to the south city limits, and from Ansborough Avenue to the west city limits

-- Area bounded by University Avenue to the South city limits, from Ansborough Avenue to the west city limits.

-- Area bounded by Sergeant Road/Highway 63 to West Fourth Street and from Sullivan Avenue to Ansborough Avenue

-- Area bounded by West Ridgeway Avenue to the south city limits, and from Kimball Avenue, E. San Marnan Drive, Highway 21, over to Ansborough Avenue

-- Area bounded by Mitchell Avenue to Highway 20 and from Hammond Avenue to Kimball Avenue

Citizens should not parking vehicles or place garbage carts out into the streets included in these areas during this week. Garbage carts should be placed behind the curb line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0