Street sweeping set for next week
WATERLOO -- Street sweepers will be sweeping in the following areas throughout the week, weather permitting:

-- Area bounded by West Ridgeway Avenue to the south city limits, and from Ansborough Avenue to the west city limits

-- Area bounded by University Avenue to the South city limits, from Ansborough Avenue to the west city limits.

-- Area bounded by Sergeant Road/Highway 63 to West Fourth Street and from Sullivan Avenue to Ansborough Avenue

-- Area bounded by West Ridgeway Avenue to the south city limits, and from Kimball Avenue, E. San Marnan Drive, Highway 21, over to Ansborough Avenue

-- Area bounded by Mitchell Avenue to Highway 20 and from Hammond Avenue to Kimball Avenue

Citizens should not parking vehicles or place garbage carts out into the streets included in these areas during this week. Garbage carts should be placed behind the curb line.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

