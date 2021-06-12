Stratacache takes over former Ocwen building, ramps up operations in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- After moving into the former Ocwen building on Hammond Avenue, Stratacache’s Waterloo operation is starting to take off.
And the company is looking to hire more employees.
“In our business, you want bright people, but you don’t have to have college degrees,” said Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel.
Based in Dayton, Ohio, Stratacache manufactures, programs and maintains digital signs across the world. Think of the computerized menu at the local fast-food drive through, and the menu inside that store. They have images of burgers along with the prices. The outdoor menu shows a list of what the customer is ordering as he sits in his car and orders.
In addition to the burger menus, Stratacache makes and runs digital signs in hotels, shopping malls, stores, convention centers, casinos and other businesses all over the globe. The company has 3.3 million signs across the world.
Workers at the Waterloo facility push content to those signs, making sure they are up and running and handling technical support. It can 2 p.m. in Waterloo, and a Stratacache worker will be updating information for a sign at a casino in Singapore, where it is 3 a.m.
The Waterloo site also houses data storage for the company.
Riegel said the company is a good place for people with a technical background to advance their careers, and it’s also a good place for people without the background to get a foot in the door and learn and develop their skills.
Stratacache plans to up have to 250 to 300 employees at the Waterloo site within the next six to 12 months. The building has 1,100 desks, and Riegel said it will take about three years to fill them through phased growth.
Salaries for workers are in the $38,000 to $50,000 range, he said.
The company also has opportunities to travel and to relocate to its other operations elsewhere in the United States and overseas. Stratacache has offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, Chicago, San Francisco and other 11 other major cities.
Stratacache bought the former GMAC/Ocwen Financial Corp. building at 3451 Hammond Ave. in November 2020. The 17-acre site has 162,000 square feet with an extensive raised floor data center. The purchase will allow Stratacache to more than double its network support operations capacity in North America.
Riegel said the building’s past life as a call center means it has much of the technical infrastructure his company needs, and the Iowa work ethic figured into the company’s decision to set up shop in Waterloo.
“As a Midwesterner, you like the friendly people. It struck us as a very good place to invest in,” Riegel said.
Job applications can be submitted through the company’s website at Stratacache.com. The openings are also posted on employment sites like Indeed.com and LinkedIn.com.