Stratacache takes over former Ocwen building, ramps up operations in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- After moving into the former Ocwen building on Hammond Avenue, Stratacache’s Waterloo operation is starting to take off.

And the company is looking to hire more employees.

“In our business, you want bright people, but you don’t have to have college degrees,” said Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel.

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Stratacache manufactures, programs and maintains digital signs across the world. Think of the computerized menu at the local fast-food drive through, and the menu inside that store. They have images of burgers along with the prices. The outdoor menu shows a list of what the customer is ordering as he sits in his car and orders.

In addition to the burger menus, Stratacache makes and runs digital signs in hotels, shopping malls, stores, convention centers, casinos and other businesses all over the globe. The company has 3.3 million signs across the world.

Workers at the Waterloo facility push content to those signs, making sure they are up and running and handling technical support. It can 2 p.m. in Waterloo, and a Stratacache worker will be updating information for a sign at a casino in Singapore, where it is 3 a.m.

The Waterloo site also houses data storage for the company.

