Stranded kayakers rescued

WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued four kayakers when strong currents washed out their journey on Sunday.

The group entered Black Hawk Creek near Ranchero Road Sunday afternoon and quickly ran into trouble on the high water, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“The water was a lot higher than it needed to be with them on the water,” Beck said.

Two paddlers ended up clinging to a tree in the creek, and at least one kayak was swept away, he said.

Rescue workers parked along Highway 20 and carried inflatable rapid deployment crafts down to the water. Two kayakers were rescued with the inflatable boats, and two others reached safety after being thrown a rope, Beck said.

No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Water rescue training 2020

PHOTOS: Water rescue training 2020

As area rivers floated near flood levels, Waterloo firefighters practiced water rescue techniques on Harold Getty Lake on Wednesday,  June  24, 2020.

