Stranded kayaker rescued from Cedar River near Gilbertville

GILBERTVILLE --- Firefighters rescued a boater who became stranded on the Cedar River Friday night.

Officials said the man launched his kayak near Weiden Road north of Gilbertville around 7 p.m. Friday. He became overwhelmed because of a medical condition and eventually made his way to a remote section of shoreline.

Residents reported hearing him call for help in the dark, and crews with Gilbertville Fire and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded.

Battalion Chief Ben Petersen waits on shore while flashlights from a rescue crew wade toward shore on the Cedar River north of Gilbertville on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Firefighters used an inflatable rapid deployment craft to reach him about 500 yards downstream shortly before 9 p.m., said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue. Rescue workers loaded him into the vessel and walked it back through water that was chest deep at times.

The boater was conscious and alert, and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

