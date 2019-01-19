WATERLOO -- A winter storm delivered snow across Iowa, but Cedar Valley residents woke up Saturday to less than the 6 to 8 inches predicted.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported 4.1 inches of snow at the Waterloo Regional Airport as of 6 a.m. The snowfall, which started late afternoon Friday, tapered off and ended overnight.
Across Waterloo, Cedar Falls and the surrounding area, "we got a number of other public reports," said Allan Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. "Generally around 3 to 4 inches. Towards Cedar Rapids more in the 5- to 6-(inch) range."
Heading north and east out of Black Hawk County, the snowfall was heavier. According to the weather service, snowfalls totaled 5.1 inches in Tripoli, 6.3 inches in Independence, 7 inches in Fayette, 8 inches in Mason City, 10 inches in Osage, 10.5 inches in West Union, and 11.8 inches in Decorah.
"For the most part, actually, Northeast Iowa saw the most snowfall across the state," said Curtis, -- "10 inches to about 14 inches as you got to the Minnesota border." From the Waterloo area and east to the Mississippi, totals ranged from 4 to 6 inches. There were reports of 5.6 inches at the Dubuque airport, 5.3 inches at the Davenport airport and -- in central Iowa -- 5.1 inches at the Des Moines International Airport.
"The heavy snowfall was the northeast, north central," added Curtis. "West of I-35, it was generally less than 2 inches."
Heavy snow hit north Iowa Friday morning and mid-afternoon. It arrived in central and southern Iowa mid- to late-afternoon and then spread east. Much of the heavy snowfall in the Cedar Valley had ended by around midnight, said Curtis.
For the rest of the day Saturday, he expected it to be cold and sunny.
"It's just going to be a cold northerly wind," said Curtis. Wind speeds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The high temperature will be "barely into the teens" with a windchill from zero degrees Fahrenheit to 5 below.
On Sunday, "for the most part, it's going to be roughly the same," he added. The temperature will be right around zero when people wake up in the morning, with highs around "10 to the low teens in your neck of the woods." Wind speeds will be 5 mph or less.
The weather service predicts a 50 percent chance of snow Sunday, but only expect a "quick dusting," said Curtis. "In most cases, it's going to be an inch or less."
