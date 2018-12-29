The year 2018 will be remembered as a year of great sadness for the loss of teenager Jake Wilson, three other children in house fires and the year of the trial for an area man who left his baby to die in a baby swing. We soared with pride as Clarkville’s own Maddie Poppe made the improbable leap to the top in “American Idol.” We celebrated with John Deere the 100th anniversary of tractor making in the Cedar Valley, and we cheered as a longtime eyesore — Greyhound Park — came down and a smart home went up for our war hero, Taylor Morris.
Here are the top stories of the year, in no particular order.
The loss of Jake Wilson
Volunteers from across the state descended on La Porte City in April after autistic teen Jake Wilson failed to return from a what was to be a quick walk to nearby Wolf Creek.
Thousands of searchers spent untold hours in weather ranging from snow to rain to floods as they scoured the creek and its tributaries and picked through farm fields, overgrown ditches and tangled backwoods in a five-mile radius.
Scuba drivers, drones, tracking dogs, helicopters, earthmovers — nothing was spared in the search for the 16-year-old in the following months. “Missing” posters bearing his face hung in every convenience store door, blue ribbons went up on the city’s downtown streets in his honor, neighbors gathered in the park in candlelight to show solidarity.
His family’s plight was echoed in Brooklyn, Iowa, when that community searched for University of Iowa student Molly Tibbetts for about a month before her body was found and her alleged killer was arrested.
It wasn’t until August that recreational kayakers made a discovery about 1,100 feet past the railroad bridge — an area authorities had gone over before — that forensics would eventually determine were Jake’s remains.
A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Maddie Poppe
Clarksville native Maddie Poppe did her home state proud May 21 when she became the first Iowan to win “American Idol.”
The folksy songstress won round after round on the 16th season of the show, beating out contestants from all over the country for a recording contract with Hollywood Records and a $250,000 cash prize.
She was a student at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo when she wowed “American Idol” judges at her audition with “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie.” Her quirky charm and old-school song choices made her a show favorite and front-runner week after week.
Thousands attended her homecoming concert and parade in Clarksville a week before her win.
Since her “American Idol” crowning, Poppe, 21, has toured the country with fellow “Idol” contestants, including runner-up and boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson. She recently played a sold-out concert at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center to benefit the University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon.
John Deere turns 100
Deere and Co., the Moline, Ill.-based agricultural implement manufacturer, has been around for 180 years, but its largest North American manufacturing complex — in Waterloo and Cedar Falls — has been employing locals for a century as of 2018. Deere bought the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Co. on March 10, 1918, for $2.35 million.
The company celebrated those 100 years June 15-16 at three locations in downtown Waterloo, showing off 100 tractors and engines from its different product lines to thousands of employees and their families both past and present, as well as John Deere fans far and near.
“It’s not just an opportunity to celebrate the tractor that helped put Waterloo on the map, but there are so many folks coming in that it’s an opportunity to showcase our community,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of the Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The company’s 100th anniversary in Waterloo was also marked at the 2018 Iowa State Fair, with a butter sculpture of a Waterloo Boy tractor alongside the fair’s famous butter cow. The fair also displayed a 1919 Waterloo Boy Model N tractor in the Machinery Grounds.
Greyhound Park razed
Many in Waterloo celebrated in July when demolition crews tore down the former Waterloo Greyhound Park.
The entertainment facility, which the National Cattle Congress opened in 1986, shut down in 1993 under financial duress and lost its gaming license. The buildings turned into a major eyesore at a highly visible entrance to the city at U.S. Highways 63 and 20.
Meanwhile, the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa was foreclosing on NCC properties, including the historic downtown fairgrounds and Electric Park Ballroom, for cash the tribe loaned the NCC during a bankruptcy bailout.
In stepped area farmer and developer Harold Youngblut, who helped broker a deal allowing the NCC to keep the fairgrounds and for his company, Deer Creek Development, to buy and tear down the track.
Deer Creek Development is actively marketing the 64 acres, hoping to attract a big box store to anchor a new retail or entertainment commercial district at the site.
NCC officials, free from the threat of foreclosure, have renewed their focus in the fairgounds, which included changing McElroy Auditorium back to its original name, The Hippodrome.
Smart home for Taylor
Nearly six years after Taylor Morris was seriously injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan, Taylor and his wife, Danielle, moved into their new custom-built home in April.
Built by Magee Construction, the adaptive smart home accommodates the war veteran’s injuries and takes advantage of a picturesque location with views of the Cedar River from nearly every window on one side of the house. It was made possible through fundraising by actor Gary Sinese’s foundation, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, veterans organizations and the community. Morris was a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal expert. He lost portions of all four limbs in May 2012 while clearing an area of explosives for a unit of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers.
The open floor plan minimizes hallways, just one of the unobtrusive design elements of building an adaptive, accessible home, says Deb Waterman, who was the project manager for Magee. Those elements can range from lever handles for doors and cabinets and grab bars in bathrooms to controls that are easy to reach or voice or motion activated. “You want to incorporate adaptive features into the design so that is seamless and doesn’t look like it is adaptive. Many elements are so unobtrusive that you don’t notice them. It’s a ‘forever’ house that works well now and into the future.”
In addition to the staircase custom-designed by Magee, a gravity-fed elevator provides access to the finished lower level.
Cedar Falls PSOs
The city of Cedar Falls faced controversy over its Public Safety Officer program after five firefighters resigned in September.
Public Safety Officers are trained for both police and firefighting duties.
On Nov. 5 more than 150 people came to the City Council meeting and spoke against the program and a pamphlet the city put out advocating for the program. Members of a Facebook group “Stand Up for Safety, Cedar Falls” organized the turnout and have been distributing signs, shirts and stickers calling for the city to hire more firefighters and seeking a public forum with city officials on the issue.
Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president, has written and spoken out against the program.
In December it was revealed Cedar Falls could have it ISO rating lowered, which could affect insurance rates, adding fuel to the anti-PSO groups’ argument.
Deadly house fires
House fires claimed five lives in Waterloo in 2018.
Three of the dead were children, killed in two separate blazes.
The first fire came in the pre-dawn darkness March 15 at a single-family home at 1815 Commercial St. One youth climbed to safety through a ground-floor bedroom window and flagged down passing motorists.
Firefighters pulled 33-year-old Amber Dawn Everman and her two children, Amari Burkett, 9, and Ava Everman, 6, from the house, and they later were pronounced dead.
The cause of the Commercial Street fire hasn’t been determined, and fire officials said the blaze appears to be electrical.
Then on April 22, firefighters removed 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, Jaykwon Sallis, 9, from their burning home at 536 Dawson St., and they later died. Two other adults and one child had escaped from the fire.
Authorities said the fire was intentionally set and in August arrested Denise O’Brien, Waterloo woman who allegedly had ongoing dispute with others in the house and had been involved in an argument the night before the fatal fire. She was arrested for two counts of murder and is awaiting trial.
Zach Koehn trial
Just over a year after his infant son was found dead in a maggot-infested diaper in the back bedroom of his Alta Vista apartment, Zachary Paul Koehn was found guilty of murder and child endangerment in November.
The story began in August 2017 when Koehn called 911 to report that four-month-old Sterling had died. At Koehn’s trial, which was moved to Mount Pleasant, first responders struggled with emotions as they recounted entering the apartment expecting to undertake life-saving measures and finding Sterling cold and stiff with his eyes open in a fixed gaze.
“This isn’t right. This is not a baby who I can do CPR on,” one nurse and first responder testified.
Sterling had died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from untreated diaper rash, according to a medical examiner, and a forensic entomologist testified maggots in his diaper showed the baby hadn’t been changed in more than a week.
Koehn took the stand in his own defense, saying he left Sterling’s care to the child’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, because he worked overnight driving trucks. He also said he didn’t change diapers because the odor made him ill, and he said the last time he fed Sterling a bottle was a few weeks prior to the death.
A defense expert testified Harris may have been suffering from postpartum depression.
Jurors returned a guilty verdict in less than an hour. Harris’ trial is tentatively set for January.
Catholic schools consolidate
Cost-saving measures are leading to the closure of one Cedar Valley Catholic Schools’ elementary building and consolidation of classes in the other two.
The Board of Education decided in November to close Sacred Heart School when classes end in the spring. Preschool programming for 3- and 4-year-olds will be based at Blessed Sacrament School, and all kindergarten through fifth-grade students will attend St. Edward School beginning next fall.
Officials with CVCS, which also includes middle and high schools in Waterloo, have cited the need to make elementary operations more efficient and financially sustainable. The current three-building setup has more classroom space than has been needed in recent years amidst the opening of the single middle school and slowly declining enrollment.
Possible building closings were first made public in early June, when the board released a facilities assessment by ISG Struxture Architects. The four elementary consolidation options would have closed one, two or all three of the schools — including Sacred Heart in every case. After a groundswell of concern over the potential loss of the school as early as this past fall, though, the board voted to keep it open for the next year.
Following input from parents and Catholic church parishioners, the CVCS board developed several options to more efficiently operate its preschools and elementary schools that — unlike ISG Struxture’s recommendations — involved no major remodeling or new construction. On Nov. 8, the board unanimously voted to close Sacred Heart and consolidate the other schools.
Country View sold
When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Black Hawk County’s government will no longer own and operate a nursing home.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Oct. 9 to sell Country View, a 168-bed nursing and mental health care center, to Chicago-area Pritok Capital for what ultimately will be $3.35 million.
Following the Dec. 31 closing, Black Hawk Nursing and Rehabilitation LLC will own and operate Country View, which started historically as the county “poor farm” and turned into a care center for some of the area’s most vulnerable, low-income residents.
Supporters of the sale called it the best option to save Country View, which was running $150,000 monthly deficits under county ownership, fueled by low Medicaid reimbursement rates and higher-than-average employee benefit costs.
Opponents, including Supervisor Chris Schwartz, criticized the move as harming the center’s 170 employees with pay and benefit cuts. Some staff members voiced concerns the change ultimately will lower the quality of life for residents at the care center.
Black Hawk and Dubuque counties were the only Iowa counties still owning care centers, which was once a common practice statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.