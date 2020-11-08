Stories of honor: Saluting those who served

The Courier and the Grout Museum District are collaborating again this year on a special Veterans Day recognition called “Stories of Honor.”

The Courier is publishing stories of 10 military veterans from Iowa from all eras, of different backgrounds and branches of service, from World War II to the present.

The stories were selected from archives at the Grout, which has more than 2,000 oral history interviews of veterans gathered over the past 20 years, mainly by longtime Grout historian Bob Neymeyer but also by current and former members of Grout staff. Excerpts from this interviews can be seen with online versions of these stories at wcfcourier.com. The full interviews are available at the Grout’s Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

As was the case when we first did this project last year, these interviews and stories are not intended to single out particularly veterans but to be a representative sampling of all Iowans who served. That’s been the goal of the Grout’s Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum since it opened in 2008 and that’s the spirit the Courier and the Grout entered into this project.