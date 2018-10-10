Third in a series of stories from the Fall 2018 Inclusion magazine.
WATERLOO — Domestic violence affects women of all ethnicities, but black women are victims more often than their white counterparts.
More than 21 percent of African-American women and more than 32 percent of multi-racial women have been raped in the United States compared with just over 20 percent of white women, according to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey from 2011, the most recent survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, more than 41 percent of black women have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner, compared with 30.5 percent of white women, according to the same survey.
Those discrepancies alarmed Lisa Ambrose, so she helped begin Amani Community Services in Black Hawk and Linn counties in 2014. Prior to that, Ambrose worked with a similar organization, Seeds of Hope, until funding ran out in 2010, she said.
“I met with the coalition, and they wanted me to start an organization for African-American women,” Ambrose said. “The first year, we had so many clients to serve it was just overwhelming.”
Amani helps those of any ethnicity, age and gender, Ambrose said. But she noted there are cultural differences specific to black women an organization like Amani can cater to specifically.
For example, women leaving abusive situations have an easier time securing employment for the first time if they’re white, alleviating the financial strain of poverty more quickly.
There’s also a culture of shame and silence surrounding domestic violence that particularly manifests itself in the black community, Ambrose said. Black women may fear police will harm their significant other, discouraging them from calling police; myths about black women’s “strength” can discourage them from speaking out; and pressure from their church can cause them to endure abuse out of a sense of religious obligation.
“We don’t talk about domestic violence,” said Ambrose, who is black. “We don’t seek out services. We don’t talk about things going on inside the family. But we really need to do that so we can talk to the youth and don’t have this generational cycle.”
Amani’s Waterloo offices are in a nondescript building on Falls Avenue. Clients can park and enter the building discreetly.
Inside, Amani’s walls burst with color and messages of positive affirmation: “You are loved,” “Follow your dreams,” “Mistakes are proof that you’re trying” and “Tough times never last, but tough people do” adorn Post-It notes covering one wall of the waiting area.
Self-esteem and confidence building are part of helping clients.
“They say it takes seven to eight times for someone to get out of domestic violence,” Ambrose said.
But it’s not enough to finally be fed up. Women in abusive situations are usually without money, have children’s needs to contend with and may not have any idea of what to do if they leave. There’s also the stigma of breaking up the family.
“It’s not that easy — you can’t just wake up at midnight and say, ‘I’m leaving him,’” she said.
In 2015, Ambrose and two full-time staffers moved to the Falls Avenue location, which they’ve now nearly outgrown. Between counseling referrals, legal advocacy, staffing an emergency hotline, safety planning, their twice-yearly teen summit, “Queens of Color,” and other services, they’ve served hundreds of clients over the years — none of whom pay a dime.
This year, their efforts were recognized at the annual Black Hawk County NAACP banquet at The Isle Hotel and Casino. Ambrose and her staff were surprised with the President’s Award “for your dedication and eternal commitment to ensuring that African-American victims of domestic violence are provided a safe and secure environment.”
Amani is looking to open a third office in Dubuque to serve an increasing African-American population there, and hopes to enter into more collaborations with schools and other nonprofit organizations, like it’s already done with Waterloo West High School, UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and the Jesse Cosby Center.
“I know our community needs the help and assistance,” Ambrose said. “If we can make a difference in a young person’s life and beat this curse, this generational cycle, that’s what keeps me coming to work.”
