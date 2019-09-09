CEDAR FALLS – Hundreds of people poured into Gateway Park Sunday afternoon in support of hungry kids in the Cedar Valley.
The Stone Soul Picnic welcomed nearly 500 people across the Cedar River from the Parkade for live music, silent auctions and a meal. Each year the fundraising event gives all its proceeds and donations to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The event was launched by Mike Michalicek and Jovita Long nine years ago. This is their eighth event, and they have given about $86,000 since its inception.
Michalicek, affectionately known by the community as “Checker” of his band, Checker and the Bluetones, was a band teacher in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools systems for 40 years.
“I saw a lot of the kids and knew the kids that were coming into school hungry,” he said. “And it’s no fault of their own.”
Each year, the food bank uses the Stone Soul Picnic donations to fund kids programs, including 145 Northeast Iowa schools involved in the Backpack Program and Kids Café. The funds also provide meals and snacks for area organizations serving children, including the YMCA, YWCA, Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army.
“Checker gets the community to support it,” Northeast Iowa Food Bank Director Barb Prather said. “He believes every child should have access to food. This is his and the committee’s way of giving back.”
Long is the lead singer of Checker and the Bluetones, who performs at each event. Also playing Sunday were the Zoot & Newt Band, The Sugardaddys, Above Ground and The Limestoners.
Kids were kept busy with face painting, bubbles, Legos and an “Instrument Petting Zoo” hosted by the WCFSymphony.
“I don’t think many of these kids have the opportunity to see real instruments, let alone touch them,” said John Chiles, operations and education manager of WCFSymphony.
Molly Noelting brought her daughters, Grace, 5, and Elise, 6, who got to try their hand at flutes, clarinets and violins.
“I just love this. They’re getting to explore their curiosity,” Noelting said.
Bike Tech offered a bicycle valet service, and Blue Barn BBQ donated the barbecue sandwiches.
The event was environmentally friendly with solar panels powering the stage and a “water monster” courtesy of Cedar Falls Utilities for people to fill up their own water bottles.
“it’s when you get other people involved, that’s what makes this a success,” Michalicek said.
Michalicek’s passion is felt by his family as well. His wife, Julie, daughter Sofie and son Tyler volunteer at the event each year.
“It’s a charity he’s been passionate about since he was a teacher. Seeing kids go hungry always really hurt him, and it hurt all of us,” Sofie Michalicek said.
