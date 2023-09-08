CEDAR FALLS — The community will gather Sunday to raise money and combat childhood hunger while having some fun.

The 12th annual Checker’s Stone Soul Picnic will offer free Blue Barn BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, sides and a dessert station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Overman Park, 316 W. Third St. A lineup of music and children’s activities will be of the day as will the opportunity to donate to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s kids programs.

Last year, the event raised $18,000 and often attracts at least a few hundred people, according to board member Hannah Crisman. The goal is to raise more than the year before for the Backpack Program and the Kids Café, ensuring children have meals and snacks at school and various community locations.

Bands donate their time until 4 p.m. They include Sugar Daddys Jazz Band, 11 a.m.; Katie & the Honky-Tonks, noon; Solid Ground, 1 p.m.; Deja Blue, 2 p.m.; Free Range Medicine at 3 p.m., and The Beaker Brothers Band at 4 p.m. Children’s activities include a balloon artist, bubbles, coloring and hair tinsels.

The backpack program gives out 100,000 meals to approximately 4,100 children per month. The café program serves as many as 75,000 meals in a year’s time at multiple locations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs and churches.

The event was launched by Mike “Checker” Michalicek and Jovita Long.

Michalicek founded the band Checker and the Bluetones. He was also a longtime band teacher in Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools. “Stoned Soul Picnic” is the name of a song he liked.

“He saw kids every day from all different backgrounds and realized how many of them struggled with hunger,” said Crisman. “He felt it was his calling to do something about it. The event was designed for anyone to sit down, no matter what they could afford, have a meal, and the hope is that everyone donates.”

Typically, the event is in Gateway Park, but construction is about to get underway on the recreational improvements in and around the Cedar River between the First and Main Street bridges. Crisman reassures attendees there will be plenty of parking, even though ARTapalooza – happening at the same time – also attracts crowds to downtown.

“Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show,” she said. “We’re expecting nice weather.”