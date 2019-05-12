Combine all ingredients, except chocolate chips, in large bowl. Mix well. Add chocolate chips. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 F for 10 to 12 minutes.

Cheryl Immerzeel's Chicken Tetrazzini

12-ounce box mafalda pasta (resembles mini lasagna noodles), uncooked

2 to 3 cups cooked chicken (family-size rotisserie chicken gives you plenty)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, plus 1 cup for topping for last 20 minutes

2 cans cream of chicken soup

3 cups milk (another 1/2 cup water if too dry)

8 ounces sour cream (optional/not in original recipe/adds richness)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Combine liquids, mix well, stir in the rest of ingredients and pour into greased 9- by 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 F for one hour, covered. Remove from heat. Use fork to push down top noodles that are a little dry), sprinkle with more cheese and return to oven for 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.