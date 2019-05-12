JANESVILLE – When mourners settled into pews at Janesville’s United Methodist Church for a Celebration of Life service April 23, they felt as if they were being held in Cheryl Immerzeel’s warm embrace. Each pew had been draped with beautiful quilts that she had made and given to family members over the years.
Immerzeel died April 18 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was 80.
Her daughters, Julie Boyle and Jodi West, both of Janesville, wanted to give their mother’s funeral a personal touch and pay tribute to her creativity as a quilter.
“There were 61 quilts in all,” said West. “Mom quilted for the last 25 years. I know she quilted upwards of at least 80 or 90 quilts for family members and to give away to friends.”
Immerzeel had an innate ability to make others feel welcome and cared for. Gifting a quilt was one of her many ways of showing love, West explained.
Quilting was one of Immerzeel’s passions. Quilted wall hangings, samplers and pillows are displayed throughout her home. Full-sized quilts in traditional and contemporary patterns are folded and stacked neatly in an heirloom glass-front cabinet in the living room. They are draped over beds, and one is being used as a shower curtain in the master bath. In the craft room, her sewing machine is hidden by a quilted cover with an old-fashioned sewing machine appliqué.
“Quilts are such a meaningful gift to give someone because it’s something you make. It’s timeless and useful, and Mom’s quilts are treasured. She made quilts for babies born in the family, for special events like graduations and weddings and Christmas for us — Jodi and me and our brothers Scott and Craig. She once made a quilt for Craig from his old Harley-Davidson T-shirts,” Boyle explained.
West and Boyle, and their late sister Jill, took a quilting class with their mom more than 25 years ago. “We all learned to quilt and still enjoy it, but mom really fell in love with quilting,” Boyle said. The craft forged a deep connection between mother and daughters, and Immerzeel often hosted a sewing group with lifelong friends who were quilters.
Immerzeel also was known as a wonderful cook and hostess. She was a cook and caretaker with her husband, Chuck, at YWCA Camp Wahpeton from 1960 to 1970. Then Immerzeel became head cook at Janesville Schools where she worked for the next 29 years. She retired in 2004.
“She was famous for her recipes. In those days, everything was made from scratch. Mom took care of the kids, teachers and staff with her meals,” West said.
Boyle agreed. “The lunches she made are still talked about many years later by students who went to school when Mom was there.”
She shared her mom’s recipes for crisp “Garage Sale” chocolate chip cookies and chicken tetrazzini on Facebook. The cookies were special treats on school field trips and team bus rides to sporting events. She also baked and packed them by the bucketful for family gatherings and trips and of course, garage sales.
One former student wrote on Facebook, “I don’t think anyone who went to Janesville Schools can ever smell chicken tetrazzini baking and not think of your mother.” Another former student pointed out the dish had been her all-time favorite when she was in school — “with a tea roll, of course.“
One of the last times the sisters saw their mother smile was when they promised “to make sure Dad wouldn’t wear the same shirt for more than two days in a row, and we wouldn’t let him grow cookie hungry,” Boyle said, smiling.
She posted photos of the quilt display at the funeral and was overwhelmed by the nearly 700 comments she received praising the tribute. “They’ve been so comforting and heartwarming to read.”
In recent weeks, West and Boyle have been organizing their mom’s sewing room and quilts. “She always said quilts were meant to be used or displayed, not stored,” West said.
“Losing your mother, the world gets a little dimmer, but having these quilts is a blessing. The display at the church was one more time we could show our love and connection through quilts that were stitched with love and laughter,” Boyle added.
