WATERLOO — It might start with a runaway teenager looking to survive. Or perhaps it starts with the promise of a good job, one that turns out to be nothing like it seems.
The problem of sex trafficking and labor trafficking — both under the “human trafficking” umbrella term — is victims live in the shadows, fearful of leaving or speaking out because of what might happen to them.
“It’s something that’s shunned, or hidden,” said Yoshida Thomas, a human trafficking specialist with Friends of the Family in Waterloo.
That’s why Thomas, along with a team of others at Friends of the Family, has been working to shine a light on it through education and outreach in police departments, hospitals, schools and churches in their 14-county region in Northeast Iowa.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness month, as designated by the federal government, which defines human trafficking as using fraud, coercion or force to obtain a person for commercial sex acts or compelled labor.
“In Iowa, it’s more labor than sex trafficking,” Thomas said.
Sex trafficking, otherwise known as prostitution, can trap vulnerable women and girls in cycles of abuse. Labor trafficking can involve anyone — from undocumented people on work visas afraid to speak up about abusive labor conditions because they’ll be sent back, to U.S. citizens like the abused and underpaid intellectually disabled adults found working for an Atalissa company years ago.
“There have been federal cases where there’s unimaginable control — you’re unable to contact your family, they’re taking control of your money,” said Karen Siler, human trafficking manager at Friends of the Family.
But even organizations like Friends of the Family — which has worked with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors for 25 years — don’t know how entrenched human trafficking is in the area: Only in the last three years has there been a federal grant to assist survivors of trafficking.
“We’re just getting to a point when we’re starting to understand how big of an issue this is,” said Friends of the Family executive director Ben Brustkern. “This tells you this issue has not been at the forefront.”
Friends of the Family was chosen in July 2016 to be one of a few Iowa regional organizations to receive a federal grant to help alleviate human trafficking.
In that time, Brustkern said, the number of people they’ve served has increased every year. In just the first six months of last year, the state had 110 calls to the trafficking hotline and 38 confirmed cases of trafficking.
“I think we still don’t know the scope of the problem,” he said.
To that end, staff does outreach, posts fliers and tries to get the word out about what to watch out for when it comes to vulnerable people being trafficked. Thomas regularly talks to seventh- and eighth-grade students in schools — a vulnerable population when it comes to sex trafficking — about healthy and unhealthy relationships and behaviors.
Friends of the Family can offer shelter, rental assistance, mental health counseling and other basic needs to anyone, regardless of whether they plan to file charges.
“We don’t look at whether what happened to you (falls under) a legal definition,” Siler said. “Let’s assist you and get you what you need.”
