Still a mystery, 25 years later: Looking back at Jodi Huisentruit case

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of well-known KIMT-TV morning anchor Jodi Huisentruit. The 27-year-old went missing from her apartment complex in the early-morning hours of June 27, 1995.

Exhaustive searches led by law enforcement, family and concerned community members saw no results, and Huisentruit was declared legally dead in May 2001 by her family. The case remains open.

If you have any information regarding Jodi's disappearance, call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Here’s a look at the Mason City Globe Gazette’s coverage of the Huisentruit case over the years:

