Still a mystery, 25 years later: Looking back at Jodi Huisentruit case
A billboard on North Federal Avenue in Mason City featuring a picture of Jodi Huisentruit urges citizens with information on her disappearance to come forward.

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of well-known KIMT-TV morning anchor Jodi Huisentruit. The 27-year-old went missing from her apartment complex in the early-morning hours of June 27, 1995.

Exhaustive searches led by law enforcement, family and concerned community members saw no results, and Huisentruit was declared legally dead in May 2001 by her family. The case remains open.

If you have any information regarding Jodi's disappearance, call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Here’s a look at the Mason City Globe Gazette’s coverage of the Huisentruit case over the years:

Mason City firefighters, from the left, Steve Bull, Larry Meggers and Bruce Quam search in the Winnebago River behind Jodi Huisentruit's apartment for clues to her disappearance.
Lowell Willock, right, of the Mason City Police Department, dusts a light post for fingerprints June 27, 1995 outside the apartment of Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit lived in the Key Apartments at 600 N. Kentucky Ave. at the time of her disappearance. Huisentruit's Mazda Miata is to the left of Willock. Next to the car was found shoes, keys and other items scattered on the ground.
Media from Minnesota and Iowa gather at the Mason City Police Department, on June 29, 1995 for a news conference on the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing, during the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Mason City Police Capt. Mike Halverson oversees the removal of Jodi Huisentruit's car from the Key Apartments. Huisentruit was reported missing on June 27, 1995. To Halverson's left is tow truck driver Terry Grell and officers Craig Prahm and Tiffany Creekmur.
Mason City Police Department Investigators seach a dumpster for any clues leading to the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman, Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Mason City Police officers check in front of Jodi Huisentruit's car for clues to her disappearance, June 27, 1995.
From the left, Mason City Police Department records manager Lowell Willock, officers Tiffany Creekmur and Craig Prahm, and investigator Susan Linkenmeyer at the scene of the Key Apartments parking lot on the day Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, June 27, 1995.
