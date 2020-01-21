Steyer is candidate for African-American voters, argues outreach director

WATERLOO — When it comes to appealing to black voters, the campaigns of the major Democratic nominees for president are trying various tactics, from releasing plans dealing with criminal justice reform to playing up endorsements from key African-American legislators and officials.
For the campaign of Tom Steyer, that strategy includes sending an African-American outreach director to Waterloo, the most racially diverse city in Iowa, and other large Iowa cities.
“I became more interested in Tom Steyer talking about reparations,” said Axel Adams, who has been traveling the state, including to Waterloo last week. “There are not many who will speak up about reparations and how African-Americans have contributed to this country.”
With the exits of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, the field has gotten less racially diverse as the Iowa caucuses draw near, something Adams has on his mind.
“In this campaign, we are very intentional in reaching out to African-Americans and Hispanics,” he said. “What I’ve been hearing from individuals on the ground, a lot of campaigns have dismissed African-American voters.”
Adams said he stopped in Des Moines last week and was told “some areas had not been visited” by any presidential campaign.
“I guess it is because, in my thought, the percentage of African Americans are low here, but you cannot dismiss them — there’s power in that vote,” he said.
Steyer’s reparations plan isn’t completely fleshed out: He’s said he wants to invest $125 billion in historically black colleges and universities, and supports the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act.
“It is not a discussion of how much, but a discussion of how and when and who — to say in Tom’s code word — ‘cut the check,’” Adams said. “And we have to figure out, with a commission, to talk about how and in which way we can disseminate these reparations.”
A city like Waterloo will be a bellwether for seeing if that strategy works as the primary moves along.
“In my mind, whatever happens in Waterloo and Iowa in some ways may mimic what happens in South Carolina,” Adams said. “In Waterloo, they’re being watched all over the country to see what African Americans have to say about Tom Steyer.”
Steyer is polling at an average of 2.7% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers and 2.2% nationally, according to Real Clear Politics.