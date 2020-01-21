Steyer is candidate for African-American voters, argues outreach director

“I guess it is because, in my thought, the percentage of African Americans are low here, but you cannot dismiss them — there’s power in that vote,” he said.

Steyer’s reparations plan isn’t completely fleshed out: He’s said he wants to invest $125 billion in historically black colleges and universities, and supports the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act.

“It is not a discussion of how much, but a discussion of how and when and who — to say in Tom’s code word — ‘cut the check,’” Adams said. “And we have to figure out, with a commission, to talk about how and in which way we can disseminate these reparations.”

A city like Waterloo will be a bellwether for seeing if that strategy works as the primary moves along.

“In my mind, whatever happens in Waterloo and Iowa in some ways may mimic what happens in South Carolina,” Adams said. “In Waterloo, they’re being watched all over the country to see what African Americans have to say about Tom Steyer.”