Steve Turner, Stebs remembered for helping foster the College Hill music, art scene

CEDAR FALLS — Musician Steven Turner was a big reason Stebs Amusement in the College Hill district became a legendary bar and venue enjoyed by community regulars and the performers who took the stage there.

It was Turner’s personality and his songs, often on a Tuesday night with his acoustic guitar, that people will remember. But also it was his artwork, which took over almost every square inch of the iconic establishment.

It’s been more than 20 years since Turner and other musicians performed at Stebs on College Street. The establishment opened in 1976 and shuttered in 2000. The building was eventually torn down. Today, Sidecar Coffee stands in that spot.

But two local musical “archivists” and “protectors,” Ralph Bryant and Dave Deibler, as well as many other fans who still live in the area, have put forth an effort to ensure their friend, as well as the music and art scene created at Stebs, are not forgotten.

“The live music scene, it’s old now,” said Deibler, the owner of the bar Octopus College Hill, which has a musical identity of its own and in a way, is an extension of Stebs. “If we don’t protect it, then it dies. We need to keep talking about Stebs and Steve. It’s very near to disappearing.”

The hope is conversations about what transpired during that era continue to take place among those who were there, but also those who never experienced it.

“It’s where people connected,” said Deibler. “And they discovered more out about themselves.”

They hung up Turner’s eight murals inside Sidecar on Dec. 17, and plan to leave them there throughout February before taking them down and storing them elsewhere.

“It’s like they came back home,” said Bryant.

The artwork was composed on lauan plywood. Each panel is about four-by-eight feet.

A professional photographer has captured digital photos in case there comes a time when the physical copies are lost.

In addition, the music enthusiasts are raising funds for two benches and a plaque, acting as a memorial in honor of Turner and Stebs. They’ll be placed near Sidecar Coffee.

Right now, the fundraising goal is $5,000. Thanks to many small donors, they’ve already raised $3,000. A GoFundMe page been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/steve-turner-memorial-bench-plaque

Turner’s artwork had been in the possession of Tony Tomlyanovich, owner of Tony’s La Pizzeria, for many years after he purchased the old Stebs site, along with the murals that were in the very fabric of the building.

Tomlyanovich was recently ridding himself of the storage space when he made it known he had the buried treasure, Turner’s art. The discovery lent the opportunity to reflect on Stebs’ meaning to the community, but also their “human, artist and their friend,” Deibler said.

Stebs had live music five to six times per week. The genres were described by the pair as an “eclectic” mix. The lineup included punk rock, blues, indy rock, reggae and jam band.

Bryant said it was an “amazing community of people” at Stebs and a place “where you never felt unsafe.”

“You would meet people randomly, but you know it was like a family, a dysfunctional one, like every good family should be,” said Deibler. “Stebs was a home for any weirdo. You could be yourself, and no one tried to calm you down. If you wanted to express yourself, you could.”

Asked about Turner’s genre, that may have been the toughest question for them to answer. They settled, generally and as simply put as possible, on folk music, but it was challenging to answer because he was “truly an original.”

While he didn’t have one hit that put him on the map, he had some well-known songs some may remember. The pair pointed out “Elvis in Paraguay” and “Homemade Zodiac,” which also were performed by The Blue Band and the House of Large Sizes, respectively.

Bryant said Turner “was ahead of his time” when it came to some of the messaging from his music, as well as “wise” when you’d talk to him before or after a show.

Bryant also described him as “mysterious,” which was reflected in his physical artwork.

The murals are “psychedelic” and have religious as well as cultural undertones, they said. In addition, some work included references to local and international musicians, one being Deibler himself.

“You can go to places like Iowa City, but the Cedar Valley has a different history of live and original music,” Deibler said. “And what we’re trying to do is what we believe is the best way to ensure people knew it existed.”

The conversation also continues in a digital space on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stebscedarfalls/.

