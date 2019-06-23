WATERLOO — Steve Mager’s creativity left its mark on the city, from the painted swirls on the Fourth Street Bridge to the 220 East building, which served as an eclectic space for art galleries, artists and musicians.
Mager enjoyed renting the space to musicians, artists, performers and anyone who needed it. It was the embodiment of his creative vision for downtown.
“He brought the whole community together there — young and old, rich and poor,” said friend Renata Sack said.
Mager died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals from lymphoma.
Born Nov. 1, 1945, in Waterloo, Mager’s father encouraged his creativity from a young age, taking him to art classes every Saturday morning at an old schoolhouse on Fourth Street.
He graduated from East High School in the 1960s and went on to study at the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College.
Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, said Mager embraced life and adventure. Mager left Waterloo to further his education and travel, studying at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, San Francisco Art Institute and Berkeley City College in California. From a family involved with farming, the city of Chicago broadened the perspective of the rural Iowa boy.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was a huge eye opener for him to move from here to Chicago,” said Sack.
Mager’s life outside the Midwest was instrumental to his growth as an artist and individual. After years of travel, he eventually returned to Waterloo.
“(He) came back older and wiser and with experience,” said Hall.
Mager had a global network and though he lived in Waterloo, communicated with friends around the world. He told stories and shared knowledge of his travels; Hall said he once spoke of living on a house boat on the Pacific Ocean.
“(He) marched to the beat of his own drum,” Hall said.
Mager loved planting flowers and trees. He owned a small property outside of town on the Cedar River that he visited each summer and planted trees. He was always envisioning new ideas for the Waterloo community and was passionate to see it grow as a center for art and creativity.
“Waterloo is better off having Steve,” Hall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.