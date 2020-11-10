Stephen Thorpe has made a stellar career of military service

Stephen A. Thorpe remembers as a kid being interested in the military. It never waned.
From deployments to combat areas, to being involved in a fierce battle in Iraq that left him injured, to climbing to the rank of highly decorated lieutenant colonel, Thorpe, 45, has made a stellar career of military service.
It all started in Waterloo where the Waterloo West graduate began his military career by joining the 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry “Ironman Battalion” of the Iowa Army National Guard in 1997 and then the ROTC program at the University of Northern Iowa.
The Guard, he recalls, was a great initiation into the military. “What’s great about the Guard is they are local people,” and a little more willing to help you along. “Their advantage is most of the people know each other.”
After being commissioned a second lieutenant from the UNI ROTC program in 2000 he began active duty in the Army infantry. He received ranger, airborne and air assault training and spent a year as a platoon leader before being sent to Kuwait and Iraq.
On April 5, 2003, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was leading a mechanized infantry unit of 40 men and four Bradley fighting vehicles into the city of Karbala in Iraq, attached to the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Widow Maker Battalion, clearing a path for the battalion to come through. The crew was in direct contact with intense small arms and rocket-propelled grenades from all sides. The platoon began to move further into town as the Iraqis put up a fight against Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division.
At one point during the assault, Thorpe’s Bradley turned a corner and two rocket-propelled grenades were fired nearly simultaneously on them, entering the vulnerable areas of his vehicle, one hitting right behind the driver’s hatch and one entering between the turret and hull. Thorpe received shrapnel in his legs, the gunner was also injured, the Bradley caught fire and lost power and soldiers in the back of the Bradley were trapped with the vehicle’s munitions nearby.
“The turret had traversed at an angle we couldn’t open. My driver was in shock and receiving rounds. He jumps out of the vehicle and runs back and opens the hatch and lets those guys out, saving their lives. I got on the radio, saying “We’re hit, we’re hit,” he said.
Thorpe and his gunner, both injured, were able to get out of the Bradley through the top hatch, completely exposed if an enemy were waiting outside. They bailed off the top of the Bradley. Thorpe didn’t have his rifle because it was in the disabled Bradley. “I have never felt so naked in my life. I ran over to my platoon sergeant and he threw me down his rifle and we got up against a wall,” he said.
“We had to make it back to (a) strongpoint that the company commander said he was establishing right before we got it. And we started moving back through town. The Bradleys set up a perimeter on three sides and we stayed against that wall on the other side as we moved back through.”
With the driver and gunner injured and/or in shock, a bleeding Thorpe took some squad members out of another vehicle to put those two inside to ride back to safety. “My gunner thought I was going to get in the vehicle, but I got back off, and I turn around and he’s jumping back off again and he’s like, ‘What are you doing? If you are not going in there, I’m not going in there.’”
He then maneuvered his soldiers while still under hostile enemy fire for about 800 meters until they reached the strongpoint, sustaining no further injuries to this men.
The firefight lasted nine hours in 110-degree heat. They lost the one soldier in Thorpe’s platoon. His crew engaged and destroyed four enemy RPG pits, one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun and 25 enemy soldiers. His actions allowed Bravo Company 2-502nd to gain a foothold, the Army wrote in giving him the Silver Star for gallantry.
Thorpe was air-lifted to a medical facility in the middle of the desert where they found 15 pieces of shrapnel in his legs. He then asked to return to his platoon but realized he had nothing left of his gear. His clothes had been cut off him at the hospital and there was no clothing available for him. He ended up piecemealing an outfit from people who gave him extra clothes, boots and a toothbrush they had.
He was able to get word back to his parents, Steve and Liz Thorpe of Denver, by borrowing a phone from a news correspondent from Minnesota.
Thorpe went on to have deployments in Afghanistan, again in Iraq and then in Uganda. He moved into the logistics side of the service taking assignments in Columbus, Ohio, and Italy.
His awards and decorations include the Silver Star, a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, the Prestigious Blue Cord, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Ranger tab, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and Centurion in The Order of Saint Maurice.
Thorpe is now Indo-Pacific director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command station in Kailua, Hawaii, where in layman’s terms he’s the director of all scientific research pertaining to all branches of the military.
He and his wife, Rebecca, are the parents of five children, Christian, Logan, Lucy, June and Madoc.
