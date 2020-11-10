Stephen Thorpe has made a stellar career of military service

At one point during the assault, Thorpe’s Bradley turned a corner and two rocket-propelled grenades were fired nearly simultaneously on them, entering the vulnerable areas of his vehicle, one hitting right behind the driver’s hatch and one entering between the turret and hull. Thorpe received shrapnel in his legs, the gunner was also injured, the Bradley caught fire and lost power and soldiers in the back of the Bradley were trapped with the vehicle’s munitions nearby.

“The turret had traversed at an angle we couldn’t open. My driver was in shock and receiving rounds. He jumps out of the vehicle and runs back and opens the hatch and lets those guys out, saving their lives. I got on the radio, saying “We’re hit, we’re hit,” he said.

Thorpe and his gunner, both injured, were able to get out of the Bradley through the top hatch, completely exposed if an enemy were waiting outside. They bailed off the top of the Bradley. Thorpe didn’t have his rifle because it was in the disabled Bradley. “I have never felt so naked in my life. I ran over to my platoon sergeant and he threw me down his rifle and we got up against a wall,” he said.