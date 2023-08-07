WATERLOO — Raise a glass and toast a summer of making great memories with good friends at the 11th annual Stem & Stein Saturday.

The Cedar Valley’s premier tasting event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at RiverLoop Plaza Expo, 460 Jefferson St., presented by Hy-Vee and the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Considered a signature event in dowtown Waterloo, the tasting is a fundraiser for Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

A wide selection of craft and domestic beers and wines can be sampled. In addition, distilled spirits, canned cocktails and party beverages have been added to the offerings.

“Stem & Stein brings the community together through the culinary arts and highlights what downtown Waterloo has to offer. It’s a great atmosphere for a summer evening and makes for a good party,” said Chawne Paige, interim director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The event showcases the WCA and serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. Last year, about 1,000 people attended.

There will be a mix of Iowa and regional brands along with other selections.

Thanks to Hy-Vee’s sponsorship, Paige said organizers have kept up with what’s trending in the beverage industry.

“When we started 11 years ago, the interest was in wine sampling, then it became beer and craft beers. Last year, we added distilled spirits. This year, we’re leaning more into spirits and cocktails and expanding quite a bit with those offerings,” he said.

Community involvement is important to Hy-Vee, said Katie Hediger, Hy-Vee human resources manager. “We love being involved with Stem & Stein. It has opened up opportunities for Hy-Vee to highlight what we do, the options we have available for catering and appetizers, and our Wine & Spirits stores.”

Beer exhibitors will include Second State Brewing, Fishback and Stephenson (Cider), Iowa Brewing Co., Lark Brewing, CRAZE Home Brew Club, Fahr Beverage, Peace Tree Brewing Co., NoCoast, SingleSpeed Brewing, Tellurian Brewing, Shiner Beers, Merchant Du Vin, Boulevard Brewing Co. and more.

Wineries expected to participate are Winneshiek Wineberry Winery, Fireside Winery, Ackerman Winery, Eagles Landing Winery, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Johnson Brothers Gallo Division and others.

Among distilleries represented are Blue Ox Spirits, Wildcat Distilling Co., Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., Atomic Brands/Monoco, RNDC, The Long Drink Co., Geloso Beverage Group, Cedar Ridge Distillery and S&B Farms Distillery.

While the focus will be beverages, expertly curated food samples will be available to taste. Food will be provided by Hy-Vee stores including Ansborough, Logan, and Crossroads in Waterloo as well as Chad’s Pizza in Cedar Falls and others to be announced.

The public can vote on several People’s Choice awards.

Tickets are on sale now for $40 per person at local Hy-Vee stores, Kimball Avenue Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, Waterloo Center for the Arts, and online at cvstemandstein.com. Tickets will be available at the event for $45 per person. Cost is $35 per person if six or more tickets are purchased. Festival admission includes a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited samples of food, beer, and wine at the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts and supports more than 50% of the center’s annual budget. The Friends make it possible to provide free and low-cost arts and cultural programming, special events such as concerts and film series, and scholarships. The organization also funds art exhibitions, public art projects and classes.

For more details about Stem & Stein, visit cvstemandstein.com. Programming and activities at the arts center can be found online at waterloocenterforthearts.com.

