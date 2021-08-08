Stem and Stein tasting event returns to RiverLoop Plaza on Saturday

WATERLOO – On Saturday, raise a glass and toast summer’s end at Stem & Stein, considered the Cedar Valley’s premier beer and wine tasting event.
The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., presented by Hy-Vee. It has become a signature event for Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“We missed it so much last year, so we are incredibly excited to bring it back this year. It will be the same event people have loved and enjoyed over the past few years,” said WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle.
There will be a large selection of craft and domestic beers and wines. Due to ongoing public health concern tastings will be served in single-serve disposable cups.
“Patrons will still get their commemorative Stem & Stein glassware, which they can pick up on their way out of the festival. Hy-Vee also has added a wine store, so people will be able to purchase any local wines they’ve sampled and enjoyed and have those delivered to them,” Shankle explained.
“We’re encouraging people to stay downtown and have dinner after the event, so several local restaurants are offering discounts to patrons who show their Stem and Stein wristband.”
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on event day. For groups of six or more, each ticket is $35. General admission includes unlimited samples, commemorative tasting glass and admission to the Hy-Vee Pavilion. Tickets are available at local Hy-Vee stores throughout the Cedar Valley, Kimball Avenue Wine & Spirits and at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Tickets can also be purchased on line at www.cvstemandstein.com.
Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Funds are used to provide free and low-cost arts and cultural programming, provide scholarships and fund public art projects, exhibits and classes.
“This has been a lengthy partnership and event that was jointly conceived and created by Hy-Vee and Friends of the Arts Center. We really appreciate their continued support and involvement with Stem and Stein,” Shankle said.
Brooke McKinstry, Hy-Vee’s Waterloo-Cedar Falls marketing coordinator describes it as “a great community partnership. The center has been an awesome partner with us for 10 years now for Stem and Stein. Being able to support and help provide free programs in the community is something Hy-Vee believes is important.
“Hy-Vee hosted a COVID clinic, and the center generously allowed us to use their facility. They dropped everything for us, and that was super-important for the community,” she esaid.
Hy-Vee also appreciates the opportunity to showcase wine and beer carried in its stores, as well as its catering services.
Beer exhibitors will include: Boulevard Brewing Co.; Confluence Brewing Co.; CRAZE Home Brew Club; Dimtri Wine & Spirits; Fahr Beverage Inc.; Iowa Brewing Co.; Lagunitas Brewing Co.; Lark Brewing; Millstream Brewing Co.; Molson Coors Beverage Co.; No Coast Beer Co.; Peace Tree Brewing; Pequod Distribution; Second State Brewing; and SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
Wine exhibitors are Global Wines; Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits; Promisland Winery and Winneshiek Wildberry Winery LLC. More exhibitors will be announced.
Food will be provided by Hy-Vee stores, including Ansborough, Logan and Crossroads in Waterloo, and Hy-Vee Cedar Falls; Chad’s Pizza; Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar; and others to be announced.