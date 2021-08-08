Stem and Stein tasting event returns to RiverLoop Plaza on Saturday

WATERLOO – On Saturday, raise a glass and toast summer’s end at Stem & Stein, considered the Cedar Valley’s premier beer and wine tasting event.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., presented by Hy-Vee. It has become a signature event for Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“We missed it so much last year, so we are incredibly excited to bring it back this year. It will be the same event people have loved and enjoyed over the past few years,” said WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle.

There will be a large selection of craft and domestic beers and wines. Due to ongoing public health concern tastings will be served in single-serve disposable cups.

“Patrons will still get their commemorative Stem & Stein glassware, which they can pick up on their way out of the festival. Hy-Vee also has added a wine store, so people will be able to purchase any local wines they’ve sampled and enjoyed and have those delivered to them,” Shankle explained.

“We’re encouraging people to stay downtown and have dinner after the event, so several local restaurants are offering discounts to patrons who show their Stem and Stein wristband.”