WATERLOO — Ninety years after opening, a staple of Waterloo’s food scene is still chugging along.

Steamboat Gardens, located at 1740 Falls Ave., is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – restaurant in town.

It was opened by Tom Adams in 1933 as a lunch and beer parlor on Duryea Street. The original restaurant was built in the likeness of a steamboat.

A Courier story published that year stated the 46-foot-long building was constructed with a pointed bow and rounded stern. The boat also had a “cabin on deck,” or the roof, two smoke stacks, a large imitation anchor and circular window frames. The building is no longer standing.

Current owner Joel Hundley said Adams had a “lot of guts” opening the restaurant during the Great Depression and the end of Prohibition. The restaurant boasted 5-cent hamburgers.

Adams sold Steamboat Gardens to Paul Lamb in 1943. The Hundley family came into the picture when Lamb sold it to Joel’s parents, David and Verona, 20 years later.

Hundley said his dad had a history of working with his dad, Ray – Joel’s grandfather, as a bartender in the late 1930s at a bar called the Aragon Tap, located at 610 Sycamore St., near the current Newton’s Paradise Cafe. The bar closed in 1951.

Ray had previous experience with alcohol as well. During Prohibition he was a bootlegger, and his major customer was notorious gangster Al Capone, according to a 2004 Courier article.

Although Prohibition ended at the end of 1933, liquor by the drink was still illegal in Iowa until 1963, which coincidentally lined up with the Hundleys taking ownership of Steamboat Gardens. Gov. Harold Hughes, the state’s 36th governor, pushed for legalization.

Until the law changed alcoholic drinks could not be served over the counter in glasses. The restaurant still has the original “no spiking” sign displayed above the bar. The sign was to deter patrons from bringing in their own alcohol to pour into their soda.

David and Verona Hundley worked at the Rath Packing Plant during the 1948 strike. Problems with the meatpacking plant continued. According to “Bringin’ Home the Bacon,” a pamphlet about the company’s history, in the 1960s “management missteps, changing dietary habits and changes in the meatpacking industry itself gradually eroded Rath’s position.”

Joel Hundley said his parents were at a company meeting where managers said the company was afraid of “going broke,” which resulted in applause from the employees.

“My mom and dad looked at each other and said, ‘That’s not healthy. We got to go. We got to find something,’” Hundley said.

After his parents bought the restaurant, Hundley said, they continued working at Rath, which did not go unnoticed by their manager.

“(Their Rath supervisor) told me a story one time and said he knew why Dad was taking off work,” Hundley said. That supervisor ironically ended up working at Steamboat Gardens after Rath went under.

“(He said) ‘You don’t even have any vacation time when you’re running that dang tavern over there!’” Hundley recalled, laughing.

When the Hundleys came on board, they switched up the menu. They added pot roast, hot beef sandwiches and their famous fried tenderloins.

Joel noted they kept the hamburgers and hospitality.

“It’s all about relationships,” he said about how the boat has stayed afloat for 90 years.

During that time, many customers were blue-collar workers. Due to the proximity of Rath, John Deere, Hawkeye Steel and Waterloo Industries, Steamboat Gardens was open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. to accommodate people who work all shifts.

The Hundleys built a new Steamboat Gardens at its current location in 1971 after the city installed dikes near Black Hawk Creek.

With countless hours and myriad people, Hundley said he wondered what conversations took place within the walls of the two buildings over the decades encompassing major events like World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, as well as the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy. Conversations probably steered toward local issues with the layoffs at John Deere, Rath closing and thousands of people leaving the city as a result of both.

Joel, who has been on the payroll since the age of 14 – and was paid under the table in candy bars before that – took control of the restaurant in 2000. He believes the restaurant hasn’t changed since the late 1980s.

“It wasn’t broke, so I didn’t have anything to fix,” he said.

Some things did need fixing though, such as appliances. He said everything has been replaced except for a Herrick refrigerator. The fridge, built in Waterloo at the Herrick Refrigerator Company, has sat in the kitchen since 1971. The company founded in 1890 was sold to an outside corporation in 1974. The next year, the plant burned down from arson and the company shut its doors.

Another thing that has changed, Hundley said, is the old-school bar culture.

“It was really power drinking back then,” he said, “and a lot of cigarette smoking.”

In the 1980s, he said, 60% of the establishment’s sales were alcohol. Now, 90% of sales is food.

Things really took a turn for Steamboat Gardens — as well as the rest of the world — in 2020.

When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19 in March 2020, it went into effect just two hours later. On the verge of one of Steamboat Gardens’ biggest days of the year – St. Patrick’s Day – Hundley said, the restaurant was immediately directionless.

“I had 1,000 tugboats and a buttload of corned beef and cabbage,” he said. Tugboats — three ounce fried tenderloins — are the restaurant’s specialty. “Oh boy. And then the plug got pulled at about noon.”

With the help of his children, the restaurant moved to social media to promote their carry-out deals. Thankfully, the restaurant already provided carry-out services. He said before the pandemic, 8% of sales were for carry-out orders. That number soon turned into 100%.

Posts on its Facebook page garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. The restaurant frequently posted that it was sold out of food for the day.

In 2021, the restaurant saw an unfortunate familiarity — John Deere workers went on strike. It lasted just over a month.

A friend of the “rank-and-file,” Steamboat Gardens publicly supported the local United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 838. The restaurant provided 50% off regularly priced menu items for all striking union members.

Hundley said his customers aren’t always familiar faces. He’s had multiple instances when younger people have visited proclaiming ‘their grandpa used to go here,’ making Hundley feel his age, he said.

He also mentioned that former patrons will return to the restaurant and say nothing has changed and it looks the same.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing or a good thing,” he said, laughing. “It’s just, it’s working.”

Steamboat Gardens still offers Tugboat Tuesdays. An idea coined by former Electric Park Ballroom owner Bob Bender – the tugboat offers a more digestible version of the larger fried tenderloin. The three-ounce tenderloin is $2. Fries can be added for an extra $3.

“For five bucks, it’ll fill you up,” Hundley said.

