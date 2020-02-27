State to receive COVID-19 testing kits soon

The State Hygienic Lab soon should have the capability to test patients for the novel coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across the world, Iowa’s top public health official said Wednesday.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing testing kits for COVID-19 to state public health laboratories, including Iowa’s Coralville-based lab, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Caitlin Pedati told state senators during a Human Resources Committee meeting Wednesday at the Capitol.

Testing for the respiratory virus currently can be done only at CDC facilities.

Pedati said there were errors noted in the first testing kits sent to the state, and that the CDC is reissuing those kits. Iowa should receive those kits in the next two weeks.

While the risk for an outbreak in Iowa still is low at this time, Pedati said her department is prepared to take on any new cases of the respiratory virus that was first identified in December.

“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”

