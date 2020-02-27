State to receive COVID-19 testing kits soon

The State Hygienic Lab soon should have the capability to test patients for the novel coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across the world, Iowa’s top public health official said Wednesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing testing kits for COVID-19 to state public health laboratories, including Iowa’s Coralville-based lab, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Caitlin Pedati told state senators during a Human Resources Committee meeting Wednesday at the Capitol.
Testing for the respiratory virus currently can be done only at CDC facilities.
Pedati said there were errors noted in the first testing kits sent to the state, and that the CDC is reissuing those kits. Iowa should receive those kits in the next two weeks.
While the risk for an outbreak in Iowa still is low at this time, Pedati said her department is prepared to take on any new cases of the respiratory virus that was first identified in December.
“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”
Currently, the only cases identified in the United States involve patients who traveled to China. However, federal public health officials say a spread of coronavirus in the United States is “inevitable.”
As of Wednesday, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed in dozens of countries. Some countries, including Italy, Spain, Iran and Japan, have canceled public events and issued travel advisories in an attempt to stem the sudden uptick of cases there.
Two Iowans who had traveled to mainland China were tested earlier this month for COVID-19 and the results came back negative, according to the state health officials.
Twelve individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms but may be at risk are under observation by the state public health department for a period of 14 days. An additional 30 Iowans have completed that 14-day public health monitoring.
The United States reported 53 total confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.
But the situation is changing rapidly, and Pedati said it’s important for Iowans to prepare for COVID-19 in the same way they would prepare for a flu season or anything that can affect their health.
Officials recommend everyday preventive tools to stay healthy if an outbreak would occur. Those include washing hands often with soap and water, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes and — most important, Pedati said — staying home when you are sick.