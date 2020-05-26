State strike team to test Bremer Co. nursing home staff Wednesday, Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAVERLY -- Nursing home staff working in Bremer County will be tested for the cornonavirus at a special site in coming days.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday a strike team of health officials and Iowa National Guard members will test long-term care facility employees by appointment only Wednesday and Thursday.

The site at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. It is not a Test Iowa site, officials noted.

Bremer County has recorded 67 coronavirus cases, an infection rate of just 0.2%, lower than the state's 0.5% rate. But the county has also recorded six deaths from COVID-19, a fatality rate of nearly 9%.

Tama County was the first in Northeast Iowa to have a strike team testing site on April 22. County officials were dealing with two outbreaks — one at Premiere Estates of Toledo, a long-term care facility, and one at Iowa Premium, a National Beef meatpacking plant.

Bremer County only has had one such outbreak, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities, which began April 14 and accounts for 30 cases so far among residents and staff, of which 25 have recovered, according to IDPH. Administrators at Bartels said as of May 14 they had "no new active cases."

The strike team will perform both diagnostic tests and serological tests that identify past infections.

