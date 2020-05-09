State society seeks materials on pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES – The State Historical Society of Iowa is asking Iowans to submit materials that can help future generations understand the COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impact across the state.

The society is accepting digital submissions – photos, emails, videos, blogs and more – as well as suggestions about physical artifacts that could be donated at a later time, when the society’s facilities re-open to the public.

As stewards of Iowa history since 1857, the society is particularly interested in stories and materials that reflect the pandemic’s ripple effects on health care, education and labor. Iowans are encouraged to submit accounts about how the pandemic has affected their everyday lives, including social distancing, working from home, and shifting school and other activities to virtual formats.

Submitters must be at least 18 years old and may submit only materials they have created themselves, although the online submission form includes a place to make suggestions and referrals.

A sampling of submitted materials may be featured on the society’s social media platforms and, ultimately, will be added to the society’s permanent collection, which encompasses more than 200 million pieces of Iowa's historical and cultural legacy.

For more information, including the online submission form, go to https://iowaculture.gov/.