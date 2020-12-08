State sets second round of vaccines

The plan does not detail the order in which each would become eligible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next phase also would include Iowans “who play a key role in keeping essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace” such as:

Emergency and law enforcement personnel.

Food packaging and distribution workers.

Teachers and school staff.

Child care providers.

The group also includes those with high-risk medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, serious heart conditions, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and others.

The plan includes working with local partners to provide the vaccine at locations like health care clinics, pharmacies, drive-through sites, and community-based locations like schools, community centers, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, free clinics, and nonprofit agencies.

During the second phase, some pharmacies also will be eligible to work directly with the federal government.

Reynolds and Garcia last week cautioned all plans are fluid because they depend on federal approval and delivery of the vaccine doses.