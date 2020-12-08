State sets second round of vaccines

DES MOINES — Public safety personnel, food packing workers, teachers and school staff, and child care workers are among those next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa after health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities are given the first batch, according to the state’s plan.
Iowans in assisted living facilities and adults with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus also are in the second batch eligible for the vaccine, according to the 70-page planning document.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, announced last week that Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in December from Pfizer and Moderna, the first batches as early as next week.
In keeping with federal guidelines, the first doses will go to health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
The state’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy” [https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/vaccine/V%202%20IOWA%20COVID-19%20VACCINATION%20STRATEGY%2012_4_20_FINAL.pdf] expands on who will be next. That includes those in a residential care facility, assisted living program, elder group home, or independent living facility.
The plan does not detail the order in which each would become eligible.
The next phase also would include Iowans “who play a key role in keeping essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace” such as:
- Emergency and law enforcement personnel.
- Food packaging and distribution workers.
- Teachers and school staff.
- Child care providers.
The group also includes those with high-risk medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, serious heart conditions, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and others.
The plan includes working with local partners to provide the vaccine at locations like health care clinics, pharmacies, drive-through sites, and community-based locations like schools, community centers, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, free clinics, and nonprofit agencies.
During the second phase, some pharmacies also will be eligible to work directly with the federal government.
Reynolds and Garcia last week cautioned all plans are fluid because they depend on federal approval and delivery of the vaccine doses.
“Early in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, there may be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine,” the plan states. “Vaccination efforts will focus on those critical to the response; including those who provide direct care, and maintain critical infrastructure, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.”
The state plan adds later, “Given COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase incrementally as vaccines are produced during the pandemic, targeted decisions must be made in the initial allocations provided to this state. Such decisions will be based on vaccine supply, pandemic severity and impact in different parts of the state, potential for disruption of community critical infrastructure, and operational considerations, such as storage capabilities.”
