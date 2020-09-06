State’s testing capacity gets $100 million boost

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects infections will continue to rise in Iowa at least through January.

In other words, Iowa’s testing needs are not going away anytime soon.

“We are nowhere near out of this,” said Dr. Austin Baeth, an internal and palliative medicine physician at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines. “We’re going to need robust testing, probably more than we have now at least for the next month, best-case scenario, before we even get on top of this and start bending the curve downward again. Then we would need continued robust testing to safely open the economy and society back up again.”

Baeth said a best-case scenario would include a statewide face mask mandate, a policy Reynolds has resisted.

Reynolds said last week the state had been able to put $100 million in additional federal funding toward increased testing. Her office said that boost should keep Iowa’s testing capacity healthy through the coming months.

The governor said Iowa’s testing strategy would not only remain sufficient but could be flexible as new testing technologies emerged.