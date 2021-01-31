State parks go viral

Iowans turned to the outdoors with indoor activities interrupted or canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
A record 16.6 million visitors frequented Iowa’s state parks in 2020, according to data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Over the last decade, the Iowa DNR saw between 13.7 million and 15.5 million visitors to their state parks yearly.
The system with 83 parks and forests recorded its 100th anniversary in 2020 just as the coronavirus came to Iowa in March. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended people remain six feet apart and meet outdoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, making spacious state parks popular destinations.
Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs topped the list with an estimated 3.2 million visitors. Next came Gull Point near Milford. Big Creek, Backbone and Walnut Woods rounded out the top five.
George Wyth Memorial State Park is eighth on the list of Iowa’s most-visited state parks with 502,629 visitors last year. That’s a 27% increase since 2019, said Park Manager Lori Eberhard.
She believes the pandemic motivated people to get out of the house, reconnect with nature and find inexpensive ways to safely spend time together as families.
“Week days were like weekends, and weekends were like holidays. The park was busy all the time. The campgrounds were full. The pandemic meant people couldn’t travel as much, so they got in their cars and found something local to do, some activities where they could keep their social distance and hang out. The pandemic drove people outdoors to rediscover what’s in their backyard,” Eberhard said.
George Wyth has plenty to offer urban adventurers even in winter, such as cross-country skiing. On Saturday, Scott Gall and the Runner’s Flat sponsored the George Wyth Winter Extravaganza at the park, which included snowshoeing and fat bike races.
Gall, an avid user and supporter of the area’s state and local parks, described them as “great amenities for communities where people can go and enjoy being active and get outdoors and decompress.”
George Wyth is an urban wildlife sanctuary and offers paved and soft multi-use trails that are linked to the 100-mile trail network within Waterloo and Cedar Falls. There are campgrounds and four lakes, including Brinker Lake, Black Hawk County’s only lake for power boating, water skiing and personal watercraft, as well as lakes for fishing, kayaking and other outdoor activities.
“The lakes were always busy, and people had to wait longer to get in and put their boats in because we have a limited space for trailers to park. We have the only public beach in Black Hawk County, and that brought families out. Trail users who were used to being out at 6 a.m. and running and maybe seeing a couple of people, couldn’t find their ‘quiet time’ because there were more people around,” she explained.
There is no admission fee to George Wyth, although licenses are required for fishing, hunting and boating. The park will begin offering events later this year, as well as replace a portion of trail damaged by repeated flooding.
Eberhard expects 2021 to “be another year like the last one. Having the pandemic has been horrible, but it’s had a positive impact on parks. It’s going to take a while for people to feel comfortable traveling. It will be a new ‘normal,’ and now people know they don’t have to go places to do something they enjoy doing. They can stay home and enjoy the park.”
How do state leaders know the number of visitors?
They are an estimate, DNR Director of Communications Alex Murphy wrote in an email to IowaWatch. Some parks use car counters while others look at camping and rental use. Weather, events, construction and visual observations also go into the estimate, Murphy said.
