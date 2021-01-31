State parks go viral

George Wyth has plenty to offer urban adventurers even in winter, such as cross-country skiing. On Saturday, Scott Gall and the Runner’s Flat sponsored the George Wyth Winter Extravaganza at the park, which included snowshoeing and fat bike races.

Gall, an avid user and supporter of the area’s state and local parks, described them as “great amenities for communities where people can go and enjoy being active and get outdoors and decompress.”

George Wyth is an urban wildlife sanctuary and offers paved and soft multi-use trails that are linked to the 100-mile trail network within Waterloo and Cedar Falls. There are campgrounds and four lakes, including Brinker Lake, Black Hawk County’s only lake for power boating, water skiing and personal watercraft, as well as lakes for fishing, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

“The lakes were always busy, and people had to wait longer to get in and put their boats in because we have a limited space for trailers to park. We have the only public beach in Black Hawk County, and that brought families out. Trail users who were used to being out at 6 a.m. and running and maybe seeing a couple of people, couldn’t find their ‘quiet time’ because there were more people around,” she explained.