The Cedar Valley’s arts and culture organizations continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, audiences packed the Grout Museum’s recently renovated Norris Corson Family Planetarium for six sold-out shows.

Patrons have lined up for exhibition openings, concerts, special events and live performances at such venues as the Hearst Center for the Arts, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo Community Playhouse and Cedar Falls Community Theatre.

Most spring classes and workshops at the Waterloo Center for the Arts are already filled to capacity. Hundreds of visitors from throughout the Midwest braved winter’s chill to attend the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s Ice Harvest Festival.

“I’ve seen enhanced interest in appreciation and participation in the arts,” said Kent Shankle, WCA executive director. “When people were at home during the pandemic, we saw a resurgence in hobbies from cooking and puzzles to artmaking as ways to spend our time and be fulfilled. I’ve seen that interest continuing in the strong participation in our classes and people’s desire to make art part of their daily lives in ways they didn’t before COVID,” he explained.

Since the pandemic, “people have been anxious to get out and do things and have experiences,” said Billie Bailey, Grout Museum District executive director. “For a community our size, we have lots to offer, a lot of variety and options from museums and art centers to community theaters, a performing arts center and more. The Grout is definitely one of the larger venues, and we have a variety of options to choose from within the district.”

The museum’s “Opening New Doors” campaign has raised funds for improvements now under construction, including moving the main entrance door, admissions desk and museum store to provide easier access to the planetarium and museum exhibits.

When those projects are complete, Bailey anticipates focusing on updates at the Imaginarium and historic Rensselaer Russell House. “The Imaginarium is showing its age, and the Russell House requires upkeep. They both need TLC.”

The Grout is also ‘”leaning into offering more programming for that in-between age of visitors — between young parents with kids and older ‘remember when’ patrons,” Bailey said.

WCP Executive Director Anita Ross described an “uptick” in theater attendance since the public began returning to “normal” last year. It began with the simple drive to attend live theater again, “but there’s a different feeling about it now. They want to get out and enjoy theater, but now are appreciating that sense of shared community, a shared experience.”

Founded in 2016, WCP is Iowa’s longest continuously operated community theater. The Cedar Valley “cares very deeply about our long history, and we want to make sure it’s always here,” she said.

Attendance, particularly school groups, “fell off the radar” at Black Hawk Children’s Theatre during COVID, “and that’s tough to come back from. We’re working with schools more intentionally and including them in a broader range of what we do and encouraging more kids to come and audition for roles or get involved backstage. That brings out more family and friends to see shows,” Ross explained.

Waterloo City Council approved completing a study reviewing WCP’s Walker Building with an eye for sharing more space with Waterloo Center for the Arts, home to WCP’s performance stage, the Hope Martin Theatre. The Walker presently houses administrative offices, costume shop and a black-box theater.

Greg Holt, CFCT’s new executive director and former WCP artistic director, admitted it was “scary there for a while after COVID. We worried that people might never get back to enjoying live shows, concerts, lectures or sermons with large groups of people. But the energy in 2022, with people auditioning for shows and audiences returning to theater, really bounced back. There’s something about being at a live performance.”

But with limited dollars available and the public’s fractured entertainment interests, audiences have become more discerning. “You’ve got to give them something they want to see,” Holt pointed out.

Jason Weinberger cited renewed vitality in the Cedar Valley’s arts community. “It’s exciting and a relief to be back in normal operating mode and planning and focusing on what we want to do, the concerts and events we want to present to the public,” said the wcfsymphony artistic director.

Efforts for more community outreach, including outdoor concerts, have met with considerable success in the past year. “We want to put ourselves in places where people can experience what we do, to meet people where they are,” he explained, in hopes of changing attitudes about classical music and attending concerts.

“Our program is strong, but we have to be savvy about how we execute our plans. The symphony brings a lot of value to the community. There’s a cooperative spirit, too, in working with other organizations like UNI School of Music and the Northeast Iowa Youth Orchestra, as well as schools, the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley and others,” Weinberger said.

GBPAC Executive Director Steve Carignan conceded that “there are some folks who are still anxious about COVID and may never come back – they don’t want to risk it. And some people just got out of the habit of attending live performances. We can’t count on old custom coming back. Acquisition and retention of audience is harder and more important than ever.”

GBPAC hosts upwards of 300 performances each year, including nationally touring shows and artists, UNI School of Music, the wcfsymphony and other regional events and activities. A $14.9 million fundraising campaign, “Facility for the Future,” is underway and will result in interior and exterior upgrades, expanded ticket office and marquee lounge event space, among other amenities.

In the past year, famous-name performing artists and Broadway touring companies often sold out at GBPAC, while ticket sales for lesser-known acts were “a little soft. So you have different expectations and stage those shows for a smaller audience, maybe a club setting,” Carignan said.

Then there’s the living room couch – a chief competitor for the performing arts. “And that’s not entirely wrong,” Carignan said, because people have gotten used to “on-demand” entertainment.

Holt agreed. “Streaming entertainment and binge-watching shows is convenient, and people can look at it any time they want.”

And COVID still exists, Carignan pointed out. “We have an overt awareness to illness – COVID or otherwise. It’s harder to find workers for backstage, and that complicates lots of other things we do. On the other side, a lot of art centers are doing less than they used to. That’s getting us access to acts we haven’t always had. We’re confirming acts that we didn’t think we’d get for three or four more years.”

After six years living in entertainment-rich Austin, Texas, Cory Hurless was attracted to the Cedar Valley by the level of community support and engagement in the arts. The Hearst Center’s new cultural programs supervisor was “happily surprised. There’s a hunger for experiences in culture, visual arts, exhibits, theater, live music — and more engagement here than I saw in Austin. Guest stay longer, ask questions, read the captions on exhibits and pay more attention. They’re not on their phones.”

Cedar Falls Historical Society has seen attendance figures steadily climbing at special events, programs, classes and exhibits at the Victorian House Museum, Ice House Museum and other historic sites.

“With the pandemic, our in-person visitors dropped drastically, but numbers are getting back to pre-pandemic days. We try to offer unique experiences for people to enjoy from lectures to kids and family activities, workshops, exhibits, tours,” said CFHS Executive Director Carrie Eilderts.

CFHS purchased the building at 315 Clay St. in Cedar Falls and hopes to begin renovations and an addition in 2024. It will add more classrooms, climate-controlled archival storage and a new two-story museum that celebrates business, industry, agriculture and transportation in Cedar Falls.

Yet economic shock waves continue to linger.

Iowa’s arts and culture sector represents about 2.1% of the gross state product and 38,110 jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and National Assembly of State Arts Agencies reported that arts and culture contributed $4.2 billion to Iowa’s economy in 2020. That represents an 8% decrease in value from 2019 and decreased employment of 12% during the pandemic.

Federal and state grant funding is not as readily available and more competitive. Fundraising is always challenging, and stretching resources grows ever more important as costs increase. Higher costs often means increased ticket prices and admission fees.

“It’s more expensive for us to produce theater now,” CFCT’s Holt said, including paying royalties for the rights to perform a play, the cost of scripts, costume construction and rentals, materials such as fabric, wood and paint for costumes and scenery, concessions, etc.

“We have to manage costs and make things happen with limited funding,” said WCA’s Shankle. “If we’re doing it well, it looks like magic. People think because art is often associated with wealth that we have lots of money and resources. That’s not the case. We do a lot with limited resources and maximize resources through partnerships and leveraging private support.”

Fortunately, he said, WCA was blessed to have “an incredible facility and city support for basic operations.”

WCP’s Ross remains optimistic about the Cedar Valley and its wealth of arts and culture resources. “ I’m not originally from here, but I stayed because of the arts and community support. The state of the arts, for me, is good.

“Yes, that’s a little naive, but there’s always going to be art. People want to take risks and raise their voices in new ways.”

PHOTOS Treasure Chest of wonderful, weird objects at Cedar Valley museums, galleries WCA 1 WCA 5 WCA 3 WCA 2 Cedar Falls Historical 1 Cedar Falls Historical 2 Cedar Falls Historical 3 Cedar Falls Historical 4 Cedar Falls Historical 5 UNI Art 1 UNI Art 3 UNI Art 4 100820bp-uni-gallery-art-6 100820bp-uni-gallery-art-5 100820bp-uni-gallery-art-7 100820bp-uni-gallery-art-4 Grout 1 Grout 2 Grout 3 Grout 4 Grout 5 Hearst 1 Hearst 2 Hearst 3

Cedar Falls Community Theatre: Through the years Fantasticks CFCT 1 Mamma Mia Tanya Donna Rosie_IFP6085.jpg driving miss daisy 1.jpg God of Carnage rehearsal.jpg Amadeus5 full cast_IFP8303.jpg 073119ho-school-of-rock-2 drowsy-chaperone-2.jpg 020718ho-odd-couple-1 christmas-carol-joe-frenna.jpg NNK Marnell Liane - 1.jpg 13-musical-cast-group.jpg john-loves-mary-1 winter-wonderettes-3 fox-fairway-2 cfct-20th01 guys-dolls-1 081616tsr-cfct-some-enchanted-evening-04 dolly-image-1 021716mp-vanya-sonia-masha-spike-play-photos-1 112216mp-CFCT-I-Love-a-Piano-2 092616tsr-cfct-calendar-girls-04 060115tsr-cfct-young-frankenstein-01 'Mary Poppins' coming to Cedar Falls 092315bp-cfct-dearly-departed-4 020415bp-cfct-boeing-boeing-2-new 092214tsr-cfct-squabbles-01 071714tsr-cfct-6RMS-07 112414mp-Storybook-Christmas-CFCT-1 060214tsr-cfct-sound-of-music-01 021014bp-cfct-clue-1 092413tsr-cfct-good-doctor-03 060513tsr-cfct-oklahoma-05 071713tsr-cfct-social-security-05 dracula 2

A look back at Black Hawk Children's Theatre shows judy and stink fun games frozen 3.jpg night before christmas reindeer .jpg bhct-best-christmas-1 020617bp-bhct-teribethia-2 020916mp-Boxcar-Children-BHCT-4 bhct Glissandra (left) Pinocchio (Right).JPG bhct Maple (Top) Spruce(Middle) Wallly (Bottom) The 3 wood elves.JPG wcp shakespeare in the garden.jpg Pensive Hyronomous.JPG Queen Bea Hyronomous and Span Balls.JPG korczak children bhct photo 042116mp-Little-Mermaid-BHCT-2 102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-03 102716tsr-bhct-lion-witch-wardrobe-01 100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-01.jpg 100416tsr-bhct-pippi-longstocking-05.jpg 040915cc-cat-in-the-hat-bhct-03 021015cc-bhct-snow-white-06 'Romeo and Juliet' 092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-4 092314bp-bhct-james-giant-peach-2 040213tsr-bhct-lilly-purple-purse-03 021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-01 021314tsr-bhct-charlie-brown-05 "Hundred Dresses" on stage at Black Hawk Children's Theatre amazing-grace-main 110415-BHCT-Phantom-Tollbooth-2 091015cc-bhct-edgar-allan-poe-01

PHOTOS Waterloo Community Playhouse performances little miss sunshine 3.jpg wcp leaving iowa 1 .jpg church basement ladies 2 .jpg 011320ho-wait-until-dark-1 wcp-best-little-3.jpg beauty and the beast 2.jpg ring of fire 4.jpg marjorie-prime-2.jpg annie-2-wcp.jpg annie-3-wcp.jpg night-of-living-dead-1 grease-2.jpg wcp-weekend-2.jpg full-monty-1 liberty-valance-1 013017bp-wcp-riverside 010916mp-Rocky-Horror-musical-WCP-1 062716tsr-wcp-singin-in-the-rain-03 083016mp-To-Kill-A-mockingbird-2

PHOTOS Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra Kelley 4 Kelley 2 isaac pastor-chermak .jpg kevin burt NEW 2022.jpg Mike Conrad .jpg Irish Fest 8 wcfsymphony-orchestra-NEW.jpg 032619kw-youth-concerts-01 nachito with wcfso.jpg wcfso-dec12-2 glorious brass musicians wcfso-dec12-3 glorious brass trumpet wcfso-dec12-4 glorious brass trombone jason-weinberger baroque-holiday-brown-derby.jpg 103016bp-harry-potter-costume-contest-4 103016bp-harry-potter-costume-contest-1 jason-weinberger 041516file-weinberger-jason-2 wcfsymphony-overview 090819kg-stone-soup-2 091118ho-rich-frevert 040919kw-gary-kelley-01 dvorak-illustration

Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium Planetarium 1 Planetarium 2 Planetarium 6 Planetarium 3 Planetarium 8 Planetarium 4 Planetarium 5 Planetarium 7