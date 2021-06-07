State, feds report no penalties for Iowa nursing homes cited for deadly violations

The administrator explained to inspectors that the “corporate office” had approved room-sharing among positive and negative residents on their theory that everyone in the home had already been “exposed.” A nurse aide told inspectors she came to work with COVID-19 symptoms for more than a week and was never sent home, despite reporting her symptoms to management.

The state proposed a fine of $7,250 and then held that fine in suspension to let federal regulators act. But according to CMS’ Care Compare website, no federal penalties have been imposed against Montrose Health Center during the past three years.

In February of this year, the Azria Health Center in Winterset was cited for placing residents in immediate jeopardy for failing to provide appropriate infection control measures; for allowing staff to work after showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19; for failing to ensure all staff were screened before entering the facility; for failing to prevent staff from screening themselves; and for failing to ensure the staff was properly educated on COVID-mitigation protocols.