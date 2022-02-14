State Farm is giving away 100 grants to celebrate 100th anniversary

State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary by building Neighborhood Assist® bigger with more submissions, more grants and spreading good to more communities.

This year, the program will award 100 (previously 40) $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Additionally, number of cause submissions have been doubled to 4,000.

Anyone 18 and older can submit projects starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16, at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A submission guide is already available on the website, for those who would like to prepare submissions now. Only the first 4,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then select the Top 200 finalists.

The public will decide which 100 of the finalists will receive grants during a voting period from April 27 to May 6. Voters will be able to vote 10 times a day, every day at the Neighborhood Assist website.

The causes with the most votes will win. Ultimately, half of the 200 finalists will each receive a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 7.

Since Neighborhood Assist began in 2012, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.

