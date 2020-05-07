State, Black Hawk County campgrounds reopen Friday

Due to predictions for freezing temperatures Friday night, the water will not be turned on at the Big Woods Lake Campground until Monday. Campers may fill tanks utilizing the all-season hydrant near the registration booth at the campground entrance. Campers will need to supply their own hoses.

Conservation parks will be allowing walk-in only, first come, first served camping Friday through Sunday. Camping reservations go into effect Monday.

Conservation apologized to those that had reservations scheduled from May 8-10. Those reservations will not be honored because refunds have already been issued and/or the transactions are already being processed.

Playgrounds, lodges, cabins, shelters and Hartman Reserve Nature Center will remain closed.

Parks staff will be monitoring the parks and campgrounds to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed. Campers will not be allowed to have visitors; campfires will be limited to those registered at the campsite; and no more than six campers will be allowed at each site unless they are all members of an immediate family.

All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, will remain closed at county campgrounds.