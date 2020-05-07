You are the owner of this article.
State, Black Hawk County campgrounds reopen Friday
George Wyth State Park

WATERLOO -- Campgrounds across Black Hawk County are planning to reopen Friday after being closed for a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday proclaimed public and private camping areas could reopen Friday after they were shut down April 7 to promote social distancing.

The campground at George Wyth State Park is slated to open at 8 a.m. Friday, and reservations for arrivals staring Monday will be accepted, said Lori Eberhard, park manager.

Restroom and showers will remained closed at George Wyth, meaning all campers must be self contained, and campers are not allowed to have visitors at their campsite. The park offices, restrooms, lodges, shelters, and playgrounds are still closed.

Bamboo Ridge campgrounds, a private facility on Hess Road near the Lost Island Waterpark, will also be fully open Friday.

The Black Hawk County Conservation Board will open part of its campgrounds beginning at 8 a.m. Friday but only for campers with self-contained restrooms. Self-contained means a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom.

Siggelkow Park's campgrounds will remain closed.

Conservation officials said available sites will be limited to ensure safe social-distancing capacity. Walk-in campers may begin registering at 8 a.m.

Due to predictions for freezing temperatures Friday night, the water will not be turned on at the Big Woods Lake Campground until Monday. Campers may fill tanks utilizing the all-season hydrant near the registration booth at the campground entrance. Campers will need to supply their own hoses.

Conservation parks will be allowing walk-in only, first come, first served camping Friday through Sunday. Camping reservations go into effect Monday.

Conservation apologized to those that had reservations scheduled from May 8-10. Those reservations will not be honored because refunds have already been issued and/or the transactions are already being processed.

Playgrounds, lodges, cabins, shelters and Hartman Reserve Nature Center will remain closed.

Parks staff will be monitoring the parks and campgrounds to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed. Campers will not be allowed to have visitors; campfires will be limited to those registered at the campsite; and no more than six campers will be allowed at each site unless they are all members of an immediate family.

All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, will remain closed at county campgrounds.

For the most current information regarding Black Hawk County Conservation parks and recreation areas, visit: www.blackhawkcountyparks.com.

For questions pertaining to parks north of U.S. Highway 20, call (319) 493-9367. For questions pertaining to parks south of U.S. 20, call (319) 493-9744.

