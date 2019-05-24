WAVERLY — State Bank will host a series of “Cookin’ for a Cause” events this summer and is seeking local charities to submit their request applications.
Applications can be found at www.statebankia.com or picked up at any bank location before June 15.
Community members can enjoy lunch at “Cookin’ for a Cause” at State Bank locations, with a donation to a selected charity. In turn, the bank will match contributions up to $500 for each event.
Since 2012, the cook-outs have helped to raise more than $54,000 for 27 local charities.
For more information, call Kristin Vowell at 352-6000.
