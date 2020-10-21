State auditor, elected officials implore residents to vote, and vote for Biden

WATERLOO — The state auditor, Democratic elected officials and the Waterloo-based president of the state postal workers union spoke about the importance of voting, and voting for Joe Biden for president in particular, during a campaign stop on behalf of the Biden/Harris campaign Wednesday.
Despite the lack of an audience on a chilly, gray afternoon, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, state Rep. Ras Smith, Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz and president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union Kimberly Karol each spoke for a few minutes on the subject of “Why We Vote.”
“This election is going to be close in Iowa, and it’s going to be close around the country,” Sand said.
But he said the electoral stakes are high because of the conduct of President Donald Trump in the last four years, particularly around the issue of voting.
“We have a president of the United States of America who is unwilling to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and who suggests that our electoral system — which is one of the best in the world, in terms of reliability — is actually wrought with fraud,” Sand said. “Both of these things are un-American. ... It’s time that we stand up against it, united.”
The speakers noted the ways Trump and Biden differed, including their approaches to COVID-19, the Affordable Care Act, Social Security, PPP loans for small businesses, ethanol waivers for refineries, infrastructure and climate change solutions.
“(Trump) doesn’t believe the scientists or the medical experts on COVID-19,” said Schwartz. “Just this week, he was talking about Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost expert on pandemics, saying that he’s an idiot, saying that he doesn’t really know and he’s been a disaster. It’s Mr. Trump that’s been the disaster.”
The way to fix it, said Smith, is to vote Nov. 3.
“I think back about my dad. ... The right to vote for Black men in this country is something he was able to witness as a teenager,” Smith said. “For me, I’m just the second generation of my family that’s having the right to vote. I’m understanding the moment that exists right now.”
Speakers noted the last day to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, though early voting at the courthouse is open through next week.
Though the courthouse drop box is an option to return absentee ballots, Karol said voters shouldn’t be worried about sending ballots through the mail, either.
“I mailed mine from home, watched my carrier pick the ballot up from my mailbox, and I tracked it until it reached the auditor’s office. It took two days,” she said. “The system works. You can still mail your ballots, but you must do it soon.”
