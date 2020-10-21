State auditor, elected officials implore residents to vote, and vote for Biden

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Trump) doesn’t believe the scientists or the medical experts on COVID-19,” said Schwartz. “Just this week, he was talking about Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost expert on pandemics, saying that he’s an idiot, saying that he doesn’t really know and he’s been a disaster. It’s Mr. Trump that’s been the disaster.”

The way to fix it, said Smith, is to vote Nov. 3.

“I think back about my dad. ... The right to vote for Black men in this country is something he was able to witness as a teenager,” Smith said. “For me, I’m just the second generation of my family that’s having the right to vote. I’m understanding the moment that exists right now.”

Speakers noted the last day to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, though early voting at the courthouse is open through next week.

Though the courthouse drop box is an option to return absentee ballots, Karol said voters shouldn’t be worried about sending ballots through the mail, either.

“I mailed mine from home, watched my carrier pick the ballot up from my mailbox, and I tracked it until it reached the auditor’s office. It took two days,” she said. “The system works. You can still mail your ballots, but you must do it soon.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.