State asking for businesses' gloves, gowns and masks as COVID-19 strains resources

DES MOINES -- Businesses are being "urged" to donate personal protective equipment -- like gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks -- as a potential shortage of supplies looms under the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health asked businesses and organizations with that equipment to contact their local public health department or county emergency management agency.
"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health with IDPH. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease.
Business and organizational leaders can find their local health department at https://idph.iowa.gov/lphs/local-public-health-agencies, and their county emergency management agency at https://www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/documents/county/COORD_Public_List.pdf.