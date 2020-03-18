State asking for businesses' gloves, gowns and masks as COVID-19 strains resources

DES MOINES -- Businesses are being "urged" to donate personal protective equipment -- like gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks -- as a potential shortage of supplies looms under the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health with IDPH. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease.