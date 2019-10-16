MANLY -- Jurors in the animal neglect trial of Barbara Kavars, owner of a Manly puppy breeding facility, were shown photos of filthy kennels Wednesday, as well as pictures of 14 of the dogs seized from the premises last year.
All the dogs were emaciated from lack of food, and a few were dehydrated, according Elizabeth Pearlman, a forensic veterinarian with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who testified on behalf of the state.
Some dogs had matted fur and skin inflammations underneath. Some obviously were in pain. One had to be euthanized because he could not lead "a happy and healthy life,” she said.
The dog's tail was mostly gone, and infection had spread to his lower back so the remainder of his tail couldn’t be amputated. It takes two to four weeks to develop the kind of bone infection the dog had.
"This did not happen overnight," Pearlman said.
The dog also had a pressure sore on its hip that was bleeding.
Pearlman testified there was no indication the dog had received treatment from a veterinarian until a group of animal welfare professionals and a Worth County deputy arrived at Kavars' Samoyed breeding facility Nov. 12.
Around 150 dogs and a few cats were taken from the property.
Kavars, 66, is being tried on 14 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect. Her trial began Tuesday at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.
Kyle Felt, director of investigations with the ASPCA, testified Wednesday morning.
He was part of the team that went to Kavars' breeding facility to document conditions there Nov. 12. The facilities were "not adequate at all," he said.
Felt described one of the pens where the dogs were kept as "incredibly unsanitary and dirty."
Feces was piled up one to two inches deep on the floors of some of the pens, while the lower walls were smeared with what appeared to be a combination of feces, mud and urine from the dog rubbing against them, according to Felt.
A combination of fur, cobwebs, dust and dirt was hanging from the rafters of some of the buildings, he said.
When investigators arrived that morning, they found all the food bowls were empty, according to Felt. He said Kavars told him the dogs had been fed the day before.
All the water bowls and buckets were iced over, according to Felt. He estimated the water had been frozen for at least 24 hours.
Heat lamps were in the kennels, but none of them were on, Felt testified.
