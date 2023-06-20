This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.

We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.

This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau reporter. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.

The 25 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.

Jesse Persons, a special education teacher from Moville, said she worries about public school funding, private school assistance, and how that will impact teacher recruitment: “I worry, do we still have or will we still have highly qualified teachers in Iowa?” she said.

Forest Dillavou of Waterloo likes the direction the state is headed. He said Gov. Kim Reynolds is helping return the state to more traditional and more conservative roots: “Iowa was at one point considered in the Bible Belt and I think we have drifted a long way to the left,” he said.

Jason Squier, business and social studies teacher at St. Ansgar Community High School, is the epitome of a proud Iowan citizen, having spent his entire life in rural Iowa. Squier chose to stay in Iowa because he loves St. Ansgar. But, as a teacher, he worries education opportunities will dwindle without proper funding and fears state government is turning away from public education.

The stories will focus on who the people are, what challenges they face daily and how government affects their lives. The entire project will publish online June 29 on all Lee sites, including wcfcourier.com.