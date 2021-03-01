Welcome to Iowa, a state in need of a new slogan

“I think it’s always a good idea to put a new face and a fresh coat of paint,” said Bisignano. “I’d like to see Iowans design this. I don’t think it ought to be a Madison Avenue design. ... Personally, if I had my way, it would be people under 21. I would want the young people to come up with it and they had a piece of it.”

Steve Gent of the Iowa Department of Transportation said Iowa currently has 68 welcome signs at entry points along interstate, primary and U.S. highways — 13 that are 16-feet-by-14-feet overhead or side-mounted interstate signs and 55 that are 8-feet-by-7-feet signs — all but one with the message: “The people of Iowa welcome you” along with the image of the sun, a “green, slashy stripe with the word Iowa in cursive letters and Fields of Opportunities.” The only exception is a welcome sign entering Clinton via U.S. 30 that has a locally generated message, he noted.

“Any time anybody is coming into Iowa on a primary highway they’re going to see one of these ‘Welcome to Iowa’ signs,” he said.

Gent noted the signs have been up for about 19 years (dating to when former Gov. Tom Vilsack unveiled the Field of Opportunities slogan at the 1999 Iowa State Fair) and likely need an upgrade given their life expectancy is about 20 years.