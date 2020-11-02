Voting 101: What you need to know for Election Day

A voter unable to prove his or her identity with any of those documents may have a registered voter who resides in the polling precinct attest to the person’s identity if both people sign an oath. Election officials say making a false attestation to vote is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Voters seeking their assigned polling place can check at the Secretary of States’ website.

That office has provided each county with safety materials made possible by federal grants that include masks, gloves, about 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer, social distancing markers and face shields. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required at polling places.

“We worked with them to prepare contingency plans to respond to different circumstances. The feedback that we’re getting is that they’re prepared,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Voters are pretty understanding in Iowa. It’s not their first rodeo. We have high voter participation in this state and I think we’ll have all of the things done that we need to do to make sure that it’s successful.”