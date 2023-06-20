DECORAH — Celebrate “Sámi Dreams: Portraits of Resilience in the Norwegian Arctic,” the newest exhibition at Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, from 1 to 3 p.m. July 1 with a special reception and gallery talk by exhibit curator Randall Hyman. There will be free museum admission during the event.

The reception will take place in the lobby of the museum’s main building. Light refreshments will be served. Welcome and exhibit comments by Hyman will be at 1:30 p.m. in the third-floor exhibit gallery. During the talk, he will tell the stories behind the pictures and describe the portrait sitters, their interviews, their role in the overall theme of the exhibit, and how the photos were taken.

This exhibit is open through Oct. 31 and features 18 photographic portraits of Sámi men and women in Scandinavia along with recorded interviews by Hyman that touch on indigenous rights, climate change, reindeer husbandry, art, and other topics. Hyman has traveled the globe on magazine assignments for nearly four decades covering natural history and travel topics from Northern Europe to South America to Asia to Africa.

Check vesterheim.org for information about an upcoming online presentation by Hyman.

This exhibit and programming are made possible by generous gifts to the Vesterheim Annual Fund from the friends and family of Harley and Norma Refsal.

Vesterheim offers innovative and interactive exhibits, classes, and programs – both at the dynamic campus and park in Decorah and online at vesterheim.org and Vesterheim social media.

