US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive Wednesday and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.

The blast of frigid weather landing on the first day of winter will hammer the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies before gripping the Plains in a deep-freeze and blanketing the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say. By Friday, the arctic front will push south into places that don't hold up well in the cold, like the Gulf Coast.

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock – and, if possible, to postpone travel.

The northern-most regions of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero – cold enough to leave exposed skin frostbitten in a matter of minutes.

In the Cedar Valley, high temperatures are expected to approach the 20s Wednesday before dropping to near zero Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will fall along with the temperature. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

On Thursday, there is a 50% chance of snow with widespread blowing snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. It will be cloudy and cold with a high near 0 and a northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Thursday night, blowing snow continues with a low around -10. Friday will be sunny and cold, with a high near -2 and a low around -8, and blowing snow will continue. Saturday should be sunny and cold, with a high near 1 and a low around -10.

Christmas Day will be sunny, with a high near 11.

The Iowa State University Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning is had cancelled a pair of basketball games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to potential severe weather conditions.

The ISU men's Wednesday home game against Omaha and a Thursday women's basketball game against Drake were canceled.

Neither game will be rescheduled.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund by the ISU Athletics Ticket Office.

Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst. Texas officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the February 2021 storm that left millions without power, some for several days. Temperatures were expected to dip to near freezing as far south as central Florida by the weekend.

The drop in temperatures will be precipitous. In Denver, the high on Wednesday will be around 50 degrees; by Thursday, it is forecast to plummet to around zero.

The heaviest snow is expected in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service, and frigid wind will be fierce across the country's mid-section.

"I would not be surprised if there are lots of delays due to wind and also a lot of delays due to the snow," said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Flights nationwide were generally on schedule by midday Tuesday, but not in Seattle. A combination of snow, rain and low visibility caused nearly 200 flight cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning. Greyhound cancelled bus service between Seattle and Spokane, Washington, due to winter weather.

Nearly 113 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, up 4% from last year but still short of the record 119 million in 2019, according to AAA. Most were planning to travel by car; around 6% were planning to fly.

Several inches of snow were expected from Chicago through the Great Lakes region by Friday. Snow also was forecast in the lower Midwest. With the storm approaching, Delta, American, United and Southwest airlines said they were waiving change fees for people traveling through affected airports.

The National Weather Service predicted wind-chill levels in Montana that could approach 60 degrees below zero by Thursday morning. Almost impossibly, the forecast was even worse for parts of Wyoming. The 1,500-resident town of Lusk could see wind chills of 70 degrees below zero.

Karina Jones' family raises about 400 head of cattle in north-central Nebraska near Broken Bow, where wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected Thursday and Friday mornings. She said Nebraska cattle ranchers are "a hearty bunch," but the bitter cold is rough.

Ranchers "lie awake at night praying that you did everything you could for your livestock," Jones said.

In Kansas, where up to 4 inches of snow is expected to accompany wind chills dipping to 40 degrees below zero, Shawn Tiffany runs three feedlots with about 35,000 cattle combined. He's worried about keeping 40 employees safe and warm.

"Every conversation I've had for the last four days has consisted of 'Are you prepared and are you ready?' Everybody is taking it very seriously," Tiffany said.

In Texas, where the temperature is expected to drop to around 11 degrees, the state's power grid will be put to the test once again.

A historic freeze in February 2021 led to one of the biggest power outages in U.S. history, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers in Texas and leading to hundreds of deaths.

In Jackson, Mississippi, where dangerously cold weather is expected by the weekend, all eyes are on the capital city's troubled water system. A cold snap in 2021 left tens of thousands of people without running water after pipes froze, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that the water distribution system remains a "huge vulnerability."

